Of Eugenicists, Oligarchs and Psychopaths (part 13)

Continued from: Of Eugenicists, Oligarchs and Psychopaths (part 12)By Outsider A recent investigation…
As chief conductor of the saint factory, Pope John Paul II was…
Most of you know me. The writer of JAGGED. But let's forget…
More than six years have passed since Tony Abbott’s LNP government put…
As Christmas approaches, it is time to provide Scott Morrison with an…
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released unemployment figures for the month…
What the hell is all that about???Those are the thoughts, linked together…
Eligible Indigenous workers in remote communities have continued to fail to benefit…
This post is password protected. Enter the password to view any comments.