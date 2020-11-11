Of Eugenicists, Oligarchs and Psychopaths (part 10)

Continued from: Of Eugenicists, Oligarchs and Psychopaths (part 9)By Outsider Bill Gates’ interest…
It was 2016 when the then Vice President of the United States…
The good news, from Scott Morrison’s government: the fears over the axing…
We are doomed to an uphill battle of trying to rid this…
The great advantage of writing satire is that when you tell the…
The announcement that Pfizer Inc., along with its collaborative partner BioNTech SE,…
Australia’s union movement has aligned itself with a number of key Labor…
By Alfred Pek On the 15th of June 2004, it was the day…
This post is password protected. Enter the password to view any comments.