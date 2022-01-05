Ode to a Rodent

John Howard – how this clusterfuck started

God save the queen And bless all her palaces Johnny was stuck in a time-warped paralysis Back to the future is where we should be Chaplains in schools and WorkChoices macht frei Summers of cricket And white picket fences Bugging East Timor with no consequences Men at the coal face and women in kitchens God’s in his heaven; to hell with Chris Hitchens The blacks should be grateful There’ll be no notion of ‘sorry’ There’s just bin nights and bingo in his grand oratory Mabo got land back but not on his watch He’d rather die in a ditch, take a kick to the crotch Then came the Tampa Laden with distraught refugees Said Little Johnny “they’re all killers and thieves” FUD and dogwhistling and throw in a wedge For the coming election brown folks were his best hedge Planes into buildings He couldn’t believe his good luck At the bombing of children he would give not one fuck He got out the atlas to locate Iraq This was the keys to The Lodge to be handed him back But the electorate awoke And kicked his arse to the kerb It was our national conscience he’d no longer perturb Now his future’s uncertain, a little bit vague But if karma’s a bitch he’s got a date at The Hague

Every election, without fail, the Tories turn on the heating in John Winston Howard’s crypt and trolly his defrosted, cadaverous presence around to jape and jolly for the cameras with their candidate du jour. To many this is not unlike exhuming a long-forgotten egg sandwich at the bottom of a pre-teen’s schoolbag. Or finding your weirdo old neighbour indulging in hand-to-gland combat on your nature strip. But for the posh north shore ladies and the Mercedied Toorak bankers and the Kings School born-to-rule old boys he’s Tory royalty.

John Winston’s a shrivelled little man with a petty little mind. In Paul Keating’s assessment he was “a shiver looking for a spine to run up” and he’s still Mungo MacCallum’s more earthy but equally on point “unflushable turd“. Or in the words of the Tories’ own – a “ lying rodent ” who’s “ mean and tricky “. These apparently are the characteristics of Liberal Party iconography.

Our own diminutive Maggie Thatcher in drag Little Johnny didn’t want to keep things as they were. He wanted to send us back to the ’50s and beyond – a land of curtain twitchers and the cultural cringe, of portraits of Betty Battenberg hung in every classroom, church on Sundays (preferably Anglican), the missionary position, doffing of caps to our betters, busted unions, closeted gays and doclie, out-of-sight indigenous folks. It’s to the country’s credit that he failed at each.

Howard, like any die-hard conservative, sees the world through his own cozy lived experience and lacks the intellect to imagine anything outside of it. ‘Relaxed and comfortable’ was his grand ambition for the country; bland and beige as in his oxymoronic manifesto of 1950’s nostalgia – Future Directions.

“I would like to see them comfortable and relaxed about their history; I would like to see them comfortable and relaxed about the present and I’d also like to see them comfortable and relaxed about the future.”

This explains his appeal to the fogies, young and old, in the leafy surrounds of the Tory heartlands. When your biggest problem is your over-chlorinated pool then a new cabana boy is all the change you want. Howard’s achievement was to convince tradies and suburban travel agents and Jim’s Mowing franchisees that with him in office then they too could one day employ their own pool guy.

Howard’s legacy is two-fold.

Australia’s Big Lie. The highest taxing, highest spending government in our history was carried along by the Hawke/Keating reforms to spawn the enduring myth of the Tories as better economic managers. They dine out on it to this day.

And his awfulness laid the groundwork for two horrendous successors – a badly shaved yowie in red sluggos and failed marketing spiv who gets career advice from an eagle painting. Abbott’s style was to burn everything down, Morrison’s is to watch it burn.

To be fair to Little Johnny there were other accomplishments:

The lie-detecor destruction test of core and non-core promises

Entrenched middle class welfare

Punitive industrial relations

The move further right – flushing any talent down the drain should they give any hint of less than enthusiastic endorsement of RWFWittery

His AWB wheat for oil crimes

His East Timor bugging crimes

He killed the republic referendum

He finessed dog whistle politics

He’s was a dedicated practitioner of propaganda not persuasion – “stir emotion, scapegoat the innocent, enforce group identity and arouse suspicion without evidence*”

He provided a character reference for George Pell. When you see him wheeled out round the Tory fundraisers and media it will confirm an election date is imminent. *How Trump, Elon Musk and Gwyneth Paltrow short circuit your ability to think rationally. Business Week.

