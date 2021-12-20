NSW, the land of hope, freedom and glory
By Jim McIntosh
Freedom Day has come and gone and the numbers of new COVID-19 infections are rising at a rate that has even NSW government officials concerned, as the newer variant of the virus sweeps through the community. At the time of writing, daily cases are in the two and a half thousands, whereas just a week or so back they were in the low hundreds. A worrying trend by any measure. But, still refusing to reintroduce restrictions, the state government is apparently gambling on the hope that the Omicron variant will be mild enough to keep the health system from being overwhelmed.
That may be a forlorn hope.
Heading into Christmas, several countries in Europe have experienced a rise in hospitalisations and increasing stress for overworked frontline medical staff. The number of new infections, doubling every few days, might be milder; whether or not it actually is a milder strain still remains to be seen. The sheer volume of people who are falling ill is clearly outweighing the optimistic view that the wave of illness can be set aside without the need for restrictions, lockdowns and travel bans. When the inevitable is actually happening right inside your own country, you must act to counter it, even if it might be already too late. It’s either that or face serious political consequences further down the track.
Which brings me back to NSW. Quite recently the health minister Brad Hazard stated that according to modelling, the state may well have up to 25 thousand new daily cases. Standing behind him as he was saying this was premier Dominick Perrottet. Was that a scowl of disapproval on Dom’s face, as the health minister’s words were spoken? It sure looked like one. Or was the scowl associated with something we’re never to find out – perhaps he had accidently stepped in something unpleasant. Who knows? But even if the health modelling is out, and numbers don’t quite reach the tens of thousands each day, is the NSW health system prepared to cope with the inevitable increase in illnesses? I’m not saying here that every sick person will wind up in ICU, but hospitalisations are hospitalisations whichever way we’d like to spin it. People who are ill still need beds and still need health care workers to nurse them.
It’s always been apparent and obvious, to me at least, that opening up too soon without retaining other precautions such as masks and distancing was a recipe for an eventual return to more stringent restrictions, sooner or later. Perrottet may think that his hope-filled, glass-half-full approach to the virus and his almost crusading zeal to bring about a free and happy conclusion to two years of COVID-19 misery is the way to go. I have reservations about that, and I’m possibly in reasonably good company.
To me, rather than bringing about a new freedom to the NSW people, it seems more likely that the state government has simply given up and feels it can no longer cope with this health emergency.
Is Dom. Is bad. #Domicron #Covid_19 #DomPerrottet #nswcovid
— Michael Taylor (@AusIndiMedia) December 19, 2021
NSW reports 3,057 cases but who needs masks.
This wishwanking, knobpolishing, selfinflating, personality vacuums of fantasy, fraud, myth, mystery and mindless supremacist drives, Farkaduk Perrotet for example, are a serious threat to all honesty, science, decency, society’s needs. Romanist rambling rubbish is crippling to civilisation. Mediaeval mistakes and criminality must be eliminated for the good of all in a better world. It is crippling, irrational, threatening to you and to me. Anything that WE can SEE, comprehend, understand, attest, prove, can be found by observation with modern telescopes and microscopes. Everything. The old LIES must cease and the carriers denounced as the dangerous idiots they are. In fact, every supremacist religious superstition KNOWS that all the others are wrong, so, on a majority vote, it is all wrong. Fraud and faith, dreams and dribble, fantasy and fairies, lying about existence itself is a danger, and now, with serious health issues dominating world thought and decisions, no romanisms, judaisms, hinduisms, sikhisms, confucianisms, buddhisms, wall st.-isms, trumpisms, borisisms, morrisonisms, perrotetisms, disneyisms, knobrubisms or ANY -isms will DO.
Thanks, Jim.
We just don’t have a blueprint from the past to help our governments to make appropriate decisions. What we do have, however, is science and common sense on the one hand, and ignorance and bowing to pressure on the other.
If the modelling includes a graph, I’m betting it’s exponential, with a sharp rise over Christmas and New Year. The longer we fail to take action, the worse the situation will become. The rapid acceleration in the numbers of daily cases is truly alarming. What on earth are they thinking?
Still, when governments make silly decisions, there’s usually something that individuals and communities can do – wear masks, observe basic distancing, avoid super-spreader events…
Kaye Lee,
Lockdowns? Too late to even consider lockdowns. Anyway, lockdowns would upset and prevent Scotty of the Masterful Marketing from flitting around the country spewing his election garbage.
“We will have to live with the virus,” sayeth Saint Scotty.
I don’t know if it is so much the state government giving up as it is them simply not caring.
Perrotet was always going to focus on the economy ahead of the people.
People are worker bees there to make the fortunes of business better.
He claims he wants to look after NSW citizens but ignores the physical and mental health of medical workers who will be slaving away through christmas so that he can balance the books and entice the donations.
He was always going to be way worse than Gladys, and heaven knows she was bad enough.
The whole “you are adults make your own choices” results in people making choices like he has. To ignore the pandemic and get on with serving business.
The greater the cases, the greater the mutations, the greater the mutations, the greater the possibility of a dangerous mutated variant.
When NSW mutates it’s own variant they should name it Perrotet.
Eh, just live with it NSW.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-12-21/nsw-records-3057-covid-19-cases-284-in-hospital/100715776
Never fear Rubber Spine Perrottet will say words and wring his hands and do nothing much. I’m surprised that Scummo hasn’t started calling him Platinum Standard Perrottet for mindlessly…I mean faithfully…towing the party line.
The DOPE is living up to his abbreviation. Let her rip and let the chips fall where they may, as long as Scummo and the Libs can reap in some donations and kudos from the business maggots, ops sorry, nice guys. And let those residents of Sydney’s west look out for themselves, after all we have a state to run, rake in donors money, and do everything possible to divert attention from Scummo’s daily fuckups. He’s now approved the building of a $600m coal fired power station in NSW.
In this case however, DOPE doesn’t have the luxury of being a woman or ethnic or wears short skirts showing his knobbly knees. He’s just another coalition dickhead with the added disadvantage of having Scummo standing in the picture pretending he’s paying attention to every word.
Pair of wankers.