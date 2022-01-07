Now let’s get this straight: We don’t have the best…
Election Diary. 2022. No2. Saturday, January 8 2022. “Now let’s get this straight: We don’t have the best…”
1 Who is paying for our Covid programme? Socialism is. The Government is borrowing money that the people will have to pay back. It is the public debt. At the same time, the rich and privileged are getting a tax cut. Work that out.
What do we want from this election?
2 Have we listened to the stories in the Child Abuse report? Of those in aged care. Those who have died or are dying from Covid. Or the treatment of women – we cannot escape their anger.
The horror that is our national shame. The dead are many. When will we govern with some form of proactive planning instead of reactive negativity? Did we imagine another variant would never rear its ugly head.? Has the cost spooked them? Rapid antigen tests (RATs) should be free to everyone who requires one. There are many questions.
3 I find it impossible to imagine that the Australian people could be so gullible as to elect for a fourth term a government that has performed so miserably in the previous three, and is becoming worse. And it has amongst its members some of the most devious, suspicious and possibly corrupt men and women in its ranks.
It seems to me that for some time now the electorate has been giving Morrison more than just a cursory going over. Instead, they have become more analytical of the man and his policies. Forensically so.
4 A fascination of mine has always been the “we have the best whatever” statement. We have the best army, the best political system, firefighters, police force. It goes on and on. It’s impossible to have the best everything all the time.
Before the upcoming election, we must do our very best to counter the Government’s claims about these matters.
5 We are the best managers of the economy, the Coalition would have us believe. Well, the simple fact is that they are not. This link to a post I wrote on the subject affirms it.
The myth created by the Coalition as long back as I care to remember and memorialised for many years since is nothing more or nothing less, a myth.
Of course, those of a conservative bent won’t have a word of it. They simply insist that the tale has God’s word of truth attached to it.
6 John Menadue, always a good read, in The myth that the Liberals are better economic managers? writes that:
“The Coalition is handicapped and hidebound by an out-dated ideology about markets and private enterprise. The tide has turned in the world that now sees the failures of the market system. The Coalition has failed to catch up. That is why we are seeing the failure of the Liberal Party in economic and business management. Its ideology has passed its use-by date.”
7 The consummate liar and How do you trust a liar? are but two articles I have written on the subject of the Government’ s propensity toward telling lies, which you may wish to revisit.
8 Scotty, in his great wisdom, has decided that Rapid Antigen Tests should remain limited to people in close contact with symptoms, pensioners etc., despite growing pressure to provide free tests.
9 On Tuesday on 7.30 Albo faced a load of questions, looking and speaking Prime Ministerial. Like every inch the man you want to lead the country.
I had read earlier in The Guardian that:
“The Labor leader, Anthony Albanese, criticised the government for failing to secure enough RATs, accusing Morrison of again offering “too little too late”.
“This has been an example of something that has characterised Scott Morrison’s prime ministership. He identifies a problem only after it becomes a crisis, and then he doesn’t act. He just seems to blame someone else,” Albanese said at a press conference in Newcastle on Monday.”
No wonder the PM, and many of his associates refused an invite to appear on 7.30.
10 I have been trying to summarise or get my head around what Scomo is talking about on any subject. You see, now he is saying that what I thought he said is only a figment of my imagination. That what I think I thought he meant is not what he meant at all. When he says something, and I take it to mean one thing, he has the option of saying that what I thought I heard was not what I heard.
Or was it only my interpretation of what he meant? I mean, did he say what he meant, or did he mean to say what he meant or was what he meant really what he meant?
Well, that’s politics. And that’s Morrison.
11 And I thought that vaccinating the public was supposed to fix everything. It’s not as if answers aren’t available. The man is totality out of touch with what the problem requires. A man without any qualities of leadership. He should resign. Given his present form, he may take the option of a half-Senate election in May with a general election in August if that’s possible.
12 Here is something you may have missed. We had our coolest year since 2012, but it was still half a degree hotter than the average.
13 Did the panel (whoever they may be) consider that the Tennis Professional Novak Djokovic is a Covid denier and anti-vaccination freak. In my view, the Australian Tennis Open will have its reputation greatly diminished by his presence in the draw. Or booing a champion on the centre court will not do our international reputation much good.
By 6 am, Thursday, the world No.1 was still dealing with Border Force officials at Melbourne Airport.
Note: I will address this update in the comments section.
14 Would you be surprised if I told you that 21 schools received $90 million in JobKeeper payments while making profits of $97 million. Of course, you wouldn’t. Most of them serve highly advantaged families.
Previous diary entries: No1 “The baggage the LNP have dragged from one year to the next has gotten heavier and heavier.”
My thought for the day
We live in dark times where horrible things are being perpetrated on us. The shame is that we have normalised them and adjusted accordingly.
The only solution for this self-inflicted wound is for ALL Australian voters at every election
VOTE ANYONE BUT LIARBRALS IN CITY ELECTORATES;
VOTECREDIBLE INDEPENDENT OR SAFF IN COUNTRY ELECTORATES;
VOTE BELOW THE LINE FOR EVERY CANDIDATE IN MY ORDER OF PREFERENCE &
maybe we can rescue Australian democracy for our kids.
NEC,
Whilst I understand both the situational urgency and pragmatic compromises necessary in voting out entrenched nat incumbents,
and acknowledge some laudable policy moderations made in recent years (eg precautionary attitude to CSG),
I remain way too conservation minded to cast first vote to the shooters party.
the only sure way to be certain we get rid of this government is to VOTE LABOR.
No other vote is safe, no independent or minor party is safe.
If they are re-elected, the country is doomed.
The plight of Djokovic doesn’t worry me at all : he has declared his anti vaccination status and he will have to live with that – unfortunately for him he is dealing with the Dad’s Army (no disrespect to that excellent TV production – why don’t we have reruns of that show ?) at Australian Border Force who don’t seems to know if they are coming or going.
What does concern me is Djokovic’s fellow guests at the Park Hotel in Carlton. Some of them have been confined to their hotel rooms for three years and they don’t get access to the swimming pool or tennis courts – they are the flotsam of our botched immigration detention system largely designed by the man who calls himself prime minister and his incompetent assistant, Igor also known as Spudley Dutton.
These detainees, you will recall, were brought to Australia from Manus Island for medical attention not available in PNG. The Australian government fully intended returning these men to PNG to continue their indefinite detention . But, PNG pointed out that the Supreme Court of Papua New Guinea – they have a functioning democracy – had determined that it was unconstitutional to detain people who had not committed any crime and who had never been sentenced by a court of law to a term of detention. Thus the men in question had no standing in the PNG immigration system (they were not tourists, or guest workers or returning citizens) so they could not get a visa to return them to PNG.
So we have held them in the Park Hotel (and other locations around Australia) while the immigration department does precisely SFA.
It is these men that our thoughts should be with not the very privileged tennis player who will probably be deported shortly – on his executive jet !
Keitha,
Reality tends to reject absolution.
As things stood last time in my electorate,
A vote 1 for either ALP or GRN was a slight shift in a percentage on a number starting with 1.
There was an IND option of proven performance with a plausible chance of winning.
I chose the latter, who lost to foundational coalition incumbency by an unprecedentedly narrow margin (for around here).
Please explain to me why my choice was either unethical or unwise.
Also,
whilst nailing one’s pennant to a party flagpole gives great advantage in terms terms of brand recognition, pre-articulated policies and logistical support,
campaign enlistment under party banner binds conduct to orders and impedimentia (aka ‘baggage’).
As for the senate, all i can advise is get to know the individual resumes of the faces in the field as best you can, the number every underline box until uncertainty descends.
Good to read you again, lord, after the coolth of the pool and my 3 day RAT, (Gunner gave my darling and I, 4 pkts on wed when we got off the adelaide plane.) Your 3 seems odd? When you use your thought, amongst other indicators, who needs imagination? Sadly, all it will take is a little error by labor or a blow out by extremists, and these pricks will get both houses. There are many people, thinking they unaffected by scummo, who believe those affected by scummo deserve their treatment. Albo has to show, on any media except the ABCM how your no. 5 is correct. The lie that labor is the spender and the libs are the saviour needs to be defeated. Alb could go for howard as treasurer and PM. Then the rabbott and joey. Leading into the current bullshit artist. spot on corvus. An independent with a good profile and the guts to stand usually gets my AEC/NTEC money. The last two labor candidates for solomon and the senate have been excellent so labor was no.1. Marlandirri McCarthy and Luke Gosling will again get my cash.
Re point 13: The assessment was supposedly anonymised, but it relied on claims made by Novax and his support staff, and was subject to later supply of supporting documents. That paperwork has not been forthcoming because, guess what, it doesn’t actually exist.
Feds then tried to pressure the Vic government into sponsoring him, Vic gov refused, so the visa had to be revoked. Of course, that revocation only occured because of all the noise over the issue; if we plebs hadn’t shown ourselves so pissed off over it, Novax would have been au paired.
The whole Liberals/Coalition better financial managers trope doesn’t stand up to even the slightest scrutiny. But there are too many people who treat politics as a team sport and will never reconsider their allegiance.
Atagi says temporary exemptions can be granted in the case of “PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection, where vaccination can be deferred until 6 months after the infection.”
Djokovic tested positive for Covid in June 2020. Even if he WAS relying on the Atagi advice about infection in the last six months, June 2020 is way more than six months ago. If he has had another bout of COVID since, it hasn’t been reported on.
Always a good read, thank you John Lord.
A quibble with one point: “Government is borrowing money that the people will have to pay back. It is the public debt.”
I am one who doesn’t believe the “deficits are bad” line of orthodox, and particularly neo-liberal, economics. Deficits are neither good nor bad. And therefore debt (if it is to be repaid (by the federal government to itself)) is not a burden on current or future generations. Repeating this myth just reinforces the neo-liberal fallacies that balanced budgets and austerity to repay national debt are good and necessary. Please read (and review?) Stephanie Kelton’s excellent “The Deficit Myth”.
Phil,
I agree in the main – debt in and of itself isn’t a bad thing, whether public or private, the proviso being that the money is invested wisely. Our government is more than happy to spend billions on war toys but they can’t afford RATs?
Congratulations to all involved in the debacle that is Novak Djokovic The outcome is in the hands of Border Force and the courts. It reminded me of Australia’s Bob Hawk’s unions v. Frank Sinatra in 1974.