Not your average Aussie
Today marks the tenth anniversary of Julia Gillard becoming Australia’s first female Prime Minister. As an ‘insider’ (she was my boss) I can attest that she spent her time as Prime Minister – and as a Minister before that – working tirelessly for a better Australia, but more importantly, for the average Aussie.
Thus it was disheartening, disappointing and frustrating to see the picture of Julia Gillard painted by the Murdoch media and an opposition led by Tony Abbott. It was pure cruelty.
Two articles I wrote for the now defunct Cafe Whispers blog; Not your average Aussie and The shout heard ’round the world reflected her mistreatment. I would like to share those articles with you.
Not your average Aussie
In saying that ‘loudmouth mining magnates shouldn’t dominate public debate more than a nurse or a childcare worker’, Julia Gillard is telling Gina Rinehart and Clive Palmer that they are just average Australians. And in doing so she has shown that she herself is not an average Australian. She is better.
In her two years as Prime Minister, despite her red hair, long nose, big bum, Welsh accent, toxic government, battles with faceless men, unmarried status, daily media attacks, daily leadership speculation, bad polls, hatred inspired by the shock jocks, hatred inspired by Tony Abbott, witnessing the denigration of Parliament by the Opposition, countless cries that she should be kicked to death or tossed overboard, and despite placards littering the countryside that she’s a bitch, despite the money coming in from big business funding campaigns aimed at destroying her and the countless lies that condemn her – she has stood firm in the face of this onslaught. And in standing firm, to me, she is standing tall.
As far as having guts goes, she is better than the average Australian.
She stands by what she believes in and in two years her position hasn’t changed. She believes that something is happening to the climate and she wants to do something about it. She hasn’t ignored the overwhelming evidence from the climate scientists that something bad is happening and nor has she mocked the messengers. She’s listened. She’s learned. And she wants to do something about it. She will not change her stand to please big business or anybody else for that matter. Her heart is with the country, not the few that wish to destroy it or those politicians who prefer to brown-nose the likes of Gina or Clive.
As far as sticking to her beliefs and wanting to make this a better country, she is better than the average Australian.
That, briefly, is my opinion.
In Tony Abbott we have a politician who does not have any of the qualities I’ve mentioned that stand Julia Gillard out from the crowd. To me, he is worse than the average Australian. There is not one belief he will stand by (except that he can stop the boats) but I won’t go into that. I’m sure you lot will.
The shout heard ’round the world
Julia Gillard might have stopped shouting at Tony Abbott but her words reverberated around the world.
Hence this post is not about the speech by Julia Gillard or about the man it was directed to, but briefly on the impact of it.
By now most of you would have digested some of the more celebrated responses – including those linked above – so I won’t cover old ground, however, one is worth mentioning; not for Julia Gillard’s stand against misogamy but for her often overlooked performances as a gutsy politician. The New Yorker wants performances like that to enter into American politics. They write:
So why is this among the most-shared videos [the Julia Gillard attack on Tony Abbott] by my American friends today? Purely as political theatre, it’s great fun. Americans used to flipping past the droning on in empty chambers that passes for legislative debate in this country are always taken in by the rowdiness of parliamentary skirmish. It could also be that the political dynamic depicted in the clip parallels the situation in the States: a chief executive who is a “first” took power after a long period of control from the right of center, and whose signature policy achievements have at times been overshadowed by personal vitriol. Or perhaps it’s that we are right now in one of the rare periods every four years where the American political process provides actual face-to-face debate between the leaders of the two parties. After his performance last week, supporters of President Obama, watching Gillard cut through the disingenuousness and feigned moral outrage of her opponent to call him out for his own personal prejudice, hypocrisy, and aversion to facts, might be wishing their man would take a lesson from Australia.
Similarities between our two political theatres abound. Julia Gillard has found a way to evolve from it.
But her attack on misogamy has attracted more responses than her parliamentary grunt. And oh how the responses differ. In one corner we have the international media, the social media and social analysts supporting her speech while in the other corner sits the Australian mainstream media going alone in its condemnation.
Yet in the Australian media all we hear about are the opinions of the Australian media. Elsewhere it is news. Here they are purely opinions.
To hear the praise coming from Australians one has to read an overseas newspaper. For example, the Irish Times provided a better and more balanced appraisal of Julia Gillard’s speech than that dished up locally. Where, in the Australian media, will you read such honesty as this?:
When Australia’s prime minister, Julia Gillard, told the opposition leader, Tony Abbott, this week that if he wanted to know what misogyny looked like he should pick up a mirror, it was seen by many women as a defining moment for feminism in the country.
“I almost had shivers down my spine,” said Sara Charlesworth, an associate professor at the University of South Australia. “I was so relieved that she had actually named what was happening. She was so angry, so coherent and able to register that enough is enough.”
It was the first time an Australian leader – and possibly any world leader – had delivered such a forthright attack on misogyny in public life.
Prof Barbara Pini, who teaches gender studies at Griffith University in Queensland, said it was a watershed moment. “It’s incredibly significant to have a prime minister powerfully state that she has experienced sexism and even more powerfully state that she will refuse to ignore it any longer,” Pini said.
“That the sexism which is so deeply embedded in the Australian body politic was named may give some women licence to express and seek to counter the sexism they have experienced in their working lives.”
According to the Australian Human Rights Commission, one in five Australian women has experienced sexual harassment in the workplace. A recent study by Monash University in Melbourne showed that 57 per cent of women who worked in the media had experienced sexual harassment. It said women were badly under-represented in top levels of media management, holding 10 per cent of positions, compared with an international average of 27 per cent.
The report’s author, Louise North, said her findings might go some way to explaining why much of Australia’s mainstream media concluded that Gillard’s speech was a political disaster. “PM will rue yet another bad call,” said one comment piece.
“Gillard’s judgment was flawed. All she achieved was a serious loss of credibility,” said another.
That response was in stark contrast to much of the commentary in social media and conversations between women around the country, which were alive with praise for the prime minister’s stance.
“Leader writers are generally white, middle-aged men and they have no perception of gender bias,” North said. “They don’t want to acknowledge that it happens within their newsrooms and they certainly wouldn’t be open to challenging some of those positions and changing the public discourse either.
Tim Dunlop, in his fabulous article on The Drum, The gatekeepers of news have lost their keys takes up the fight against the Australian media – one of the few in the media to do so – as he tackles the local bias:
The authority of the media – it’s ability to shape and frame events and then present them to us as “the” news – was built upon its privileged access to information and the ability to control distribution.
Collecting, collating, packaging and transmitting information – “news” – was expensive and thus the preserve of a small number of big companies, and we were pretty much bound by the choices they made.
But those days are gone. That model is a relic, though it still dominates the way the mainstream media goes about its business, and provides the template for how journalists think about their role as reporters.
When you have the likes of Michelle Grattan, Peter Hartcher, Peter van Onselen (paywalled), Jennifer Hewett (paywalled), Geoff Kitney, Phillip Coorey, and Dennis Shanahan (paywalled) all spouting essentially the same line in attacking the Prime Minister – a line at odds with the many people’s own interpretation of events – people wonder what the point of such journalism is.
It bewilders me that our mainstream media is taking such a vociferous and concerted stand against public and international opinion. The impact of the speech is lost on them. One could be forgiven for thinking they have an agenda. Regardless of how much they condemn the Prime Minister, the world isn’t listening.
And finally …
Here I am with the ‘boss.’
It must have been a Friday as I was dressed casually, as Canberra public servants tended to do on that glorious last day of the week. Adding to the embarrassment I forget to take my reading glasses off! Maybe, just maybe … I was a tad excited.
Before becoming PM Ms Gillard was my Minister in the Rudd Government, a position she took over after Labor’s 2007 election victory. Prior to that, my Minister was Joe Hockey. What a breath of fresh air she was after Joe Hockey!
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
23 commentsLogin here Register here
Return to home page
-
Keitha Granville
-
Kate Ahearne
-
Michael Taylor
-
Jack Cade
-
Andreas
-
Kate Ahearne
-
Ed
-
leefe
-
Michael Taylor
-
Phil
-
Michael Taylor
-
Phil
-
Michael Taylor
-
Michael Taylor
-
Michael Taylor
-
Ed
-
Michael Taylor
-
Phil
-
New England Cocky
-
Graeme
-
Michael Taylor
-
Phil
-
Andreas
What the hell has happened to the Labor party now? Where is there a Julia? Someone in the party with guts, determination, principles, ideals, and policies to back them up. We have a bunch of vote chasing no-hopers. JG and PK must be crying themselves to sleep. Good thing Bob is no longer with us, he would be mortified.
Thanks for highlighting the anniversary, Michael. I’ll read these at my leisure. Good on you. We get what we deserve, and if we don’t fight hard enough for it, we just don’t deserve it.
She was a wonderful boss, Kate. And a wonderful Prime Minister.
I was an admirer of Julia, and I thought her spell as PM, with a couple of sensible independents, was excellent. She did, however, show poor judgment at times. But dealing with the vile Abbott and the shameless Speaker, she must have wondered if it was worth it.
Right now the ALP is, for me, pretty much leaderless. It’s best performer is in the senate, but her gender, ethnicity, and marital choices are against her ever being the PM and leader this country needs. Nobody currently in the Reps appeals. Except maybe Dreyfuss
One of my favourite words is ‘bleak’, but I don’t know why. However, it aptly describes this country’s political future…
As it appeared: When JG was speaking off script like in the world-famous mysoginy beratement of abbott she was all class.
When she, on script, called Julian Assange a criminal against all evidence and abondened him, she obeyed her US masters and lost all credibility with me.
Andreas, I’ve been deeply doubtful about Assange all along. I realise that very big guns have been brought to bear against him, but there are big guns defending him, too. Why, for instance, did he release information against Hillary Clinton in the lead-up to the election that Donald Trump won? But nothing at all powerful about Trump? OK, he mightn’t have had any particular information against Trump – He could only work with the leaks he had, right? But 2 questions arise – Why didn’t he have leaks about Trump? And in their absence, why did he release ‘information’ that would assist one presidential candidate – Trump – and disadvantage the other? Didn’t he consider how dreadful it would be to help Trump into the presidency?
Oh yeah rulin class julia from Wales a real aussie
Up until now the Australian government has had a very hands off approach to Assange’s plight. Early on there were nonsensical utterances by then prime minister Julia Gillard that Assange had committed offences under Australian law in publishing documents about the Iraq and Afghanistan interventions by the US and its allies in the aftermath of 9/11.
And oh yeah rulin class julia
But Ms Gillard won’t back away from the decision.
“I’m going to stand up for it as a decision of the government I led,” Ms Gillard said during an interview in Melbourne on Tuesday night.
“It was always going to be controversial”.
In January, tens of thousands of single mothers, many working part time, were shifted off parenting payments and onto the unemployment benefit, Newstart, leaving many between $60 and $100 a week worse off.
The decision was to save taxpayers $728 million over four years.
Intellectual disgrace stares from Julia’s face . . .
I love watching Abbott’s face in that clip. He starts laughing and sneering at her, but that doesn’t last long. He really doesn’t appreciate being held to account by a woman, does he?
leefe, I must add that I was not impressed by the looks on Julie Bishop’s face.
Gillard oh please. Is this is the same Gillard that stuck it to the ‘ Single Mother’s ‘ The same Labor party Gillard was a member of who made my wife wait another year for her old age pension. The same Labor party that put the old age pension up to 67. The same Gillard that voted down although it didn’t succeed, a pay rise for old age pensioners??????? Of course being an x lawyer, I guess you would be fully aware of how easy it would be to lay bricks or do a concrete slab or dig a trench for some plumbing, when you’re 67. This bastadry from an Australian Labor Party, you can’t make it up.
Gillard carve it up how you like, is responsible for Morrison. She and her Ego shafted Rudd. What was it, oh yes who could forget, he had a dip in the poll numbers and she went in for the kill. And where are all her partners in the coup now? Rudd imho would have walked the next election if, he had been allowed to continue. The rank and file members of the Labor party abandoned it in droves, because of where it was headed. I was one of them. As was commented on by Andreas the less said about Julian Assange and Gillard the better, less I have a stroke thinking about it. As for Hawke oh please…….. Who could forget the accord where workers went backwards? Read Pilger’s ‘ A secret Country ‘ There you’ll find the true character of the legend in his own mind Bob Hawke. Or read Tom Uren’s biography about Hawke. These people who are put up on pedestals explains much.
Phil, it was Howard who put the age pension up to 67. (That was the policy area I was working in. We hated Howard down to the marrow in his bones.)
Well my sources tells me it was Wayne Swan. If I am wrong so be it.
https://www.smh.com.au/national/hard-labor-pension-age-rises-to-67-20090513-b24v.html
https://nationalseniors.com.au/news/campaign/a-short-history-of-the-age-pension-section
It’s things like this that would really piss us off:
We were working on a policy that would benefit students in remote areas who were receiving Youth Allowance. Once it got to the Lower House it was knocked back by the Abbott led Opposition.
As quick as a flash Abbott ran to the Murdoch media to complain that Gillard was doing nothing for students in remote areas who were receiving Youth Allowance. The next day it’d be all over the papers.
Stuff like that happened time after time, and the hearts of us policy Ninjas would just sink. On top of that, the money wasted was immeasurable.
Oops, my error, Phil. It was the female age pension age that Howard raised incrementally.
Either that or the whisky has been a bit vicious towards my brain cells.
Possibly the latter. 😉
Boy have I got some stories about Howard and Hockey. I am, of course, forbidden from revealing them.
They might come out under the 30-year rule. Only 16 years left to wait. ☹️
But Ms Gillard won’t back away from the decision.
“I’m going to stand up for it as a decision of the government I led,” Ms Gillard said during an interview in Melbourne on Tuesday night.
“It was always going to be controversial”.
In January, tens of thousands of single mothers, many working part time, were shifted off parenting payments and onto the unemployment benefit, Newstart, leaving many between $60 and $100 a week worse off.
The decision was to save taxpayers $728 million over four years.
Prime Minister Julia Gillard has been left floundering after she labelled the actions of the WikiLeaks ‘illegal’, but couldn’t say how.
https://www.sbs.com.au/news/gillard-red-faced-after-calling-wikileaks-illegal
Nope not your average Aussie just a typical RULIN CLASS FAKE!!! FROM WALES
Phil/Ed,
There were a number of decisions or policies I bitterly disagreed with. The Single Mother’s one tops the list.
PS: I didn’t even see that one coming. Those payments were administered by a different department.
I know shit about Howard but I wont get you sued.
He was a great cricket player you know. He would be hard pressed to hit a bull in the arse with a handful of wheat.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0o8by05rtMY
@Phil: Uhm ….. as I remember the occasion, Gillard was set up to be Prime Minister by Mark Arbib, a fawning pawn of the US consulate and likely traitor to Australia. His departure from politics resulted in a job with Crown Casinos.
The loss of both Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard under the merciless attacks by the neo-libertarian COALition, MSM and mindless shock jocks showed the fear held by those parties that Australin voters would get a better deal from Labor than from the Liarbral Nazional$ parties.
Re The Accord; agreed. Labor sold out the working classes with the superannuation dream that the COALition and bankers are now attempting to plunder for their own profits. Smart workers have superannuation held by industry based entities that have been shown to pay better dividends than commercial funds.
Seems that to be a leader of the ALP these days, one needs permission from the US. Senator Arbib got the clearance for Julia. It was probably Hawke who set up the need for permission from the US. Her comments about Assange were disgusting, sure he’d spilt the beans about Arbib getting the all clear for her ascendancy, but it wasn’t personal.
As to what Kate Ahearn wrote above, Hillary had called for Assange to be killed. Self preservation is not a terrible idea.
As to blaming Assange for Trump being elected, why not blame Hillary for what she got exposed for, or better, blame the Democrats for not selecting Bernie.
It’s a tricky job being an Australian PM, having to pretend to be working for the national interest, whilse being beholden to the US.
Phil, we need to sit down together and have a good ol’ chin wag about Howard. Might be an idea if we could borrow Maxwell Smart’s ‘Cone of Silence.’
‘ There were a number of decisions or policies I bitterly disagreed with. The Single Mother’s one tops the list.’
Indeed. For mine the party did not represent my or my family’s Aspirations Ugh that word, Howard again. It put the Labor party on the nose. Btw my friends like myself are all Socialists, Gillard, Hawke, Keating were all opportunists imho. The damage the single mother issue did to the party I was a member of for nearly forty years, will probably be never fully appreciated. If their brief is not to improve the lot of the working class, the sick, the poor etc, then what are they for? I don’t want a duopoly with both of the main parties being controlled by corporate interests. The Labor party had better get their thumb out and start listening to its supporters otherwise we will be in opposition forever. Albanese is not going to lead us into the promised land.
Kate@4.37: If the administrator will allow it (this line is about JG, not JA): in your questions you have provided the answer yourself. The man can only publish what he’s got. It made no difference to the 2016 election outcome with one aspect: DT (with his many faults) at least hasn’t started any new wars during his first term, whereas if HC had won we few survivors would be living in caves by now.
Julian Assange has been abandoned by all AUS governments since Gillard on US behest for publishing US War Crimes.. This is abandonment is particularly despicable from the current Morrison government, which went out of its way to intervene on behalf of an Australian jailed in China and a permanent resident Kuwaiti soccer player, but would not lift a finger for JA because of US demands.
Currently JA is held without charge for the last 14 months in a British Max Sec Jail, with failing health, under a judicial system geared to see him rot to extinction. It is called British Justice.