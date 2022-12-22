Nominations For Rossleigh’s Rum Rebellion Day Awards

Last year I did an Elon Musk and just decided all the people who were worthy and picked the winners myself. This year I’ve decided that if an award is going to have any credibility it needs to be decided by more than one person…

Unless that person happens to be a king or queen or in charge of a large company like Gina’s award to Barnaby which he had to hand back because it’s apparently wrong for a National Party politician to be given money by the mining industry in public.

Yes, if anyone is going to give me money to get their bottle of rum then let me make it clear that I don’t want one of those novelty cheques, or even an actual cheque. However, if the next UberEats paper bag should happen to have a little extra refund for the slow service and no food, well…

Ok, I should stop sounding like a Morrison under cross-examination at a Royal Commission and just get to the point.

Sorry, I don’t recall what the point was. And I don’t recall if ever had a point. You’re asking me to remember something of great significance from sometime in the past and I’m not sure if I have ever recalled anything without notes and I’m not certain there were any notes made but if you produce them I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen them before and I’m even less sure that passed them on to the relevant minister because we may have been out at a bar at the time and you certainly wouldn’t expect me to remember what happened once we’ve got the journalist taking the photo to delete it…

Oh, that’s right. The Rum Rebellion Awards.

Last year because people were a bit upset about January 26th, I gave out the first Rum Rebellion Awards and I still have the bottle of rum as the award. And people were so impressed by my attempt to include everyone – apart from the Salvation Army – with my award that they thought I should make it an annual thing.

And because I’m not Elon Musk, I’m asking for your opinion.

Which I may ignore if I don’t like it because you don’t have to be Elon to be inconsistent and stupid. That’s what makes politics what it is.

Nominations please.

