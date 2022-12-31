No time to rest… here comes another one

No time to rest… here comes another one

Image from happynewyear2023wallpapers.blogspot.com

Another orbit of the sun is almost complete. And it’s an event we humans welcome with much fanfare.

The new year, we religiously promise ourselves, is going to be much better than the one we’re saying farewell to.

2022 dished up some absolute horrors, namely the pandemic (a common feature of recent years), the horrific damage caused by floods, and the invasion of Ukraine. But I’m not here to write about the bad memories, rather, I’d like to comment on something positive…

We won!

For over a decade I’ve been waiting for the time when independent and social media – and not the mainstream media – have a major influence on who wins elections. In 2022 we triumphed, thanks to balanced and truthful reporting.

And not without opposition, of course.

We won against the most vile and aggressive attacks the mainstream – though predominantly the Murdoch media – directed at the likes of Anthony Albanese and Daniel Andrews. I’ve never witnessed anything as repulsive.

But we won! Our voice is strong.

 

 

We will stay strong, because you can be assured that in future campaigns the mainstream – and again, predominantly the Murdoch media – will fight back as vile and repulsive as ever.

I’m up for the fight. Will you join me?

Nonetheless, we begin a new year tomorrow. Like the old saying goes: When one door closes, another one opens.

 

 

For Carol and I, it’s been a year where we’ve valued your friendship.

See you on the other side. May the new door bring you happiness, good health and prosperity.

 

3 comments

  1. Kathy

    It’s the best feeling to end the year on. Wishing you and Carol all the best and a happy 2023. 💙

  2. Michael Taylor

    Back at you, Kathy. You’re a true and trusted friend. ❤️

  3. Kathy

    Thankyou. 💙

