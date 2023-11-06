No money, no food: PNG refugees can’t wait another week

Refugee Action Coalition Media Release

PNG refugees have been left without income, food vouchers for at least the last two weeks – in some cases longer.

Some have had their power cut because they cannot afford to pay for electricity. Transport has been cut. Medical appointments at PIH (Pacific International Hospital) now have to be paid for, but refugees have no money.

Citi Boutique, which houses around 24 refugees, has also announced a 10.00pm to 6.00am curfew on refugees. But there are fears that an announced inspection of premises is a prelude to more threat of eviction.

The Chief Migration Officer Stanis Hulahau (himself facing corruption allegations) issued a statement on 25 October saying the cuts in services “… are temporary in nature”. But refugees cannot wait another day, let alone another week.

“The situation is dire and requires urgent action,” said Ian Rintoul, spokesperson for the Refugee Action Coalition, “Income, food vouchers and services are needed immediately.

“Home Affairs minister, Clare O’Neil must act to end the crisis; to provide emergency funding, and immediately arrange for the refugees still in PNG to be brought to Australia where their welfare and safety can be guaranteed.”

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes! Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted. You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

Share this:



Like this: Like Loading...