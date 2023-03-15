No AUKUS Coalition Victoria: Media Release

The drums of another US-led war are beating louder every day. This time in our region. A series of baseless and hysterical articles in the Melbourne’s Age and Sydney Morning Herald are designed to condition the public to accept the necessity of Australia’s support and involvement in a US-led war, potentially a nuclear war.

The whipped-up hysteria is being strategically promoted on the eve of Prime Minister Albanese travelling to the US where an announcement on Australia purchasing AUKUS nuclear submarines will be made early next week. The warmongering articles are also designed to hose down and silence the growing public questioning of Australia’s involvement in a US-led war with China, and on the eve of mass rally for peace in Melbourne on Saturday 18th March – A Call for Peace, Truth Not War – State Library, Swanston Street, Melbourne 1 pm. (Details below.)

The rabid warmongering is also designed to condition the public to accept the necessity of Australian government spending hundreds of billions of people’s taxes on another US imperialist war with profiteering by multinational weapons corporations from death and suffering by millions.

The 5 so-called “experts” cobbled together for the propaganda articles provide no facts or evidence. The 5 “experts” are either members or actively involved with the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), funded by the Department of Defence and major US and British arms manufacturers – Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon – and also receives funding from the US government. Some are also members of US “think tanks”.

China does not pose a military threat to Australia. However, we have much to fear and lose from our involvement in a US-led war with China. As a US base and launching pad for its war, will automatically make Australia China’s military target. We are dependent on China sustaining our national economy. More than 90% of our fuel is imported through the trade routes vulnerable to disruptions during a war.

However, the fact that these 5 Red Alert “experts” are using fear to prepare the public for Australian involvement in US-led war with China is a measure of some success by the work of the peace movement over a number of years.

18th March Peace rally:

A Call for Peace, Truth Not War

On 20th anniversary of the US-led invasion of Iraq

1.00 pm

State Library of Victoria

Speakers:

Dr Margie Beavis – Medical Association for Prevention of War

Prof. Richard Tanter – Nautilus Institute

Dave Sweeney – Australian Conservation Council/ICAN

Alexia Fuentes – Bayan Australia

John Lander – former Deputy Ambassador to China and Ambassador to Iran

Shirley Winton – No AUKUS Coalition Victoria/Independent and Peaceful Australia Network

David McBride – War Crimes Whistle Blower

More speakers at Treasury Gardens after the march through the city.

