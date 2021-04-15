No amount of “official” photography can hide the man beneath the baseball cap
Before he became Prime Minister, you never saw photos of Scott Morrison wearing a baseball cap. Or building a chicken coop. Or cooking a curry. Or injecting himself into kids’ footie training. Or wearing boardies and thongs whilst on the phone to an international counterpart.
“You’re not a celebrity, you’re an elected representative, you’re a member of parliament,” said Julie Bishop once, referring to a photo shoot by Julia Gillard.
So why are we subjected to this very staged presentation? Are the cheesy shots by Scotty’s “official” photographer supposed to make us forget what Morrison has said and done… or not done?
Mind you, this fixation with marketing is nothing new for ProMo.
During his first year as Immigration Minister, Morrison and his Assistant Immigration Minister Michaelia Cash spent nearly $120,000 monitoring the media for mentions of their names and the immigration portfolio, eclipsing cabinet colleagues including Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.
They had changed the language regarding asylum seekers – those who travelled by boat were now called “illegal arrivals” and those held at detention centres became “detainees” rather than clients – and they wanted to track how their dog-whistling was being received.
The Canon of St Paul’s Cathedral in Melbourne, Stephen Ames, exposed Morrison’s real intent.
“It is misrepresenting the state of people who are fleeing for their lives, and to call them illegal and to perpetuate that and other dehumanising kind of labels, just doesn’t acknowledge their situation. The impression gets formed in the community that… they’ve broken a law, there’s something wrong here. It heightens fear and suspicion. These stereotypes get going, it produces a toxic atmosphere about these people.”
And it wasn’t just the church that deplored Morrison’s inhumanity. When he was invited to speak at a function at his old school, the alumni did not hold back in their criticism.
“We call on the Old Boys Union to immediately rescind the invitation so as to spare the organisation, and the school itself, the embarrassment of being seen to celebrate the achievements of a man who has so flagrantly disregarded human rights.”
A similar sentiment had been expressed by the students of Tony Abbott’s old school.
“We look for heroes among our alumni, for insignes (generous and influential people, as Ignatius styled them). Instead we see only allegiances to parties that trade human lives for political expediency, that choose the lowest common denominator to woo the populace, and that speak of economic problems rather than the dignity of the human person, especially the most vulnerable.”
This was never about “saving lives at sea” as shown by Morrison’s dogged determination to make life even harder for those who had come seeking our help, particularly in getting his way about Temporary Protection Visas.
Former Dept of Immigration employee, Shaun Hanns, describes in detail the lengths Morrison went to – that the minister was informed of the dubious legal nature of these tactics and was “comfortable” with them.
Hanns speaks of the concessions to Clive Palmer, which created a pathway to residency and citizenship for those with lots of money and how that undermined the system. He also spoke about the blackmailing of crossbench Senator Ricky Muir.
“Morrison made a clear threat to crossbench senators. The 1,550 people then residing on Christmas Island, including a substantial number of children, would be sent to Nauru and Manus instead of being resettled in Australia if the legislation failed to pass. As several politicians observed at the time, the government was in effect holding children in detention to ransom. What I personally can’t get past, though, was the decision to use 31 infant children as a bargaining chip to convince Ricky Muir to vote for the bill.”
We have since paid, and continue to face, huge compensation claims from refugees who have been incarcerated indefinitely in terrible conditions, suffering physical and mental harm and a shocking loss of opportunity to become productive citizens.
When Morrison moved on to Social Services Minister, the reaction from many was that he now had a whole new group of vulnerable people to persecute.
In a speech at an ACOSS summit in 2015, Morrison detailed his desire for the private sector to take a greater profit-making role in the welfare system – cue Indue’s cashless welfare card and JobActive providers.
“What I am basically saying is that welfare must become a good deal for investors – for private investors. We have to make it a good deal – for the returns to be there, to attract the level of capital that will be necessary.”
Because privatisation has worked so well in aged and disability care… so well, in fact, that we have Royal Commissions into both sectors that have heard horrific accounts of the litany of failures to care for and protect our most vulnerable.
When Bill Shorten said three years ago that aged care was in “a state of national crisis”, Aged Care Minister Ken Wyatt responded by accusing Mr Shorten of “fear-mongering”.
“I’m slow to anger but I must admit that recently the Opposition Leader commenting that the system is in crisis and a national disgrace was not becoming of what I would expect in a bilateral and bipartisan approach to aged care. This demeans every one of those dedicated aged care workers and it achieves nothing but instilling fear into the hearts and minds of older Australians… For the Opposition Leader to continue this fear-mongering is verging on the abuse of elder Australians and it must stop.”
Four months later, in filming for the Four Corners expose Who Cares?, Wyatt dismissed the idea of a Royal Commission saying it would be a waste of money because the government was already reviewing the sector.
“A royal commission, after two years and maybe $200 million being spent on it, will come back with the same set or a very similar set of recommendations,” he said.
One month after that, Wyatt stood next to Scott Morrison as he announced the RC into aged care the day before the Four Corners series was to go to air.
Morrison was the Social Services minister when robodebt was conceived. He was the Treasurer when it was enacted. He continued the welfare debt recovery program as Prime Minister and pinned a promised return to surplus on its projected windfall.
Emails have since revealed that the Morrison government was warned the scheme was illegal and the ‘debts’ were not lawful, but apparently Scott was, once again, ‘comfortable’ with that – as if the poor can make a fuss. But they did. And the government settled for $1.2 billion hours before court proceedings were to begin.
On becoming Prime Minster, Morrison assured us he had nothing to do with the coup against Turnbull. He told us that the bullying that Liberal women endured had been fixed.
He has variously reminded us that ‘I don’t hold the hose, I’m not the Police Commissioner, I don’t go to Marches, the premiers and health authorities are responsible for any restrictions, vaccine hold-ups are nothing to do with a lack of planning and preparation by the Commonwealth government, and no-one told me about… pretty much anything bad’.
No amount of photo shoots and image massaging or efforts to silence dissent and exhortations to all row together along the Kakoda Trail (or some such inane analogy) can hide the man beneath the baseball cap.
How good is Scott?
Not very.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
15 commentsLogin hereRegister here
Return to home page
Lurline Vikingduk Phil Pryor pierre wilkinson David Stakes Harry Lime Michael Taylor Henry Rodrigues leefe Harry Lime PeterF David Evans Kaye Lee Williambtm ajogrady
He is also apparently single handedly responsible for WA coming through the COVID crisis virtually unscathed, and for the liberals demolition in our state election.
What a man!!!
A rotting, diseased pustule on a dead cane toad’s arse would be more attractive than this thing called morrison, our very own liar from the shire, the most repulsive snot ball, followed closely by the dutton thing, to ever walk the halls of parliament, voted in by braindead dipshits. No words for the contempt and disgust I have for these traitorous scum. The now betrayed as well as the future, 10 years the latest report gives us to clean our act up or we hit a tipping point. The ecosystem can’t handle our shit and we have this slab of criminals, these spivs and shonks, fiddling with their dicks while the planet burns. Well fucking done us.
The Morrison head, sick and ugly inside and out, appears daily as nauseam, et vomitum, and sickens the sensible Auatralian observer, if not conservative carbuncles on the body politic. The bludgers, bloodsuckers, maggots, profiteers, tumours and federal coalition support this mince of misinformation and lightbearer of lies (hah) but proper government and decent social life demand his removal, the excission of a scourge, pox, pestilence, plague, parasite and psychoerroneous selfite. Superstitous shitskulls are enemies of good government and fair society, loudmouthing, posing, fumbling, a chronic fantasising failing fraud.
there is not enough time or space to catalogue all of Scotty from marketing’s absolute failures in government, from his blatant corruption, total incompetence, abject lack of compassion or empathy and of course his dishonesty in its’ many forms
Well said Vikingduk, hope we are proud of ourselves. I voted in London last election and was devastated when I woke to find this Cretin had won the unwinnable election.
Meanwhile the fucking jerk with a smirk forges ahead leaving a trail of destruction ,ruined lives and an ecosystem on the verge of collapse.Not to mention the politicisation and gutting of any organisation that won’t comply with the emperor’s wishes.How many of these traits did he pick up from Hillsong tithing and finance?This self satisfied oaf is mentally unstable, and extremely dangerous.Along with the five star arsehole Dutton and most of his cabinet,should,as a matter of urgency, be put away permanently.
Brilliant, Kaye. You’ve nailed him. 👍
All the very detailed and apt descriptions and epithets heaped on this creature are justified, but just not enough, and those dickheads who voted for him should share in his opprobrium. They enabled the bastard and must share the blame.
Murdoch his benefactor and protector, and the rest of the corrupt media and the journos can go f**k themselves too.
“What I am basically saying is that welfare must become a good deal for investors – for private investors. We have to make it a good deal – for the returns to be there, to attract the level of capital that will be necessary.”
He actually said that? You CAN’T run effective social security systems at a profit. The whole point of them is to provide services to people. Any cost savings in terms of efficiency should be used to improve the services provided, not the channel funds into the pockets of those whose pockets are already overflowing.
Must be an election in the air,the fake Morrison was said to have “held back tears” as he publicly gave an impression of grief for the personnel killed in Afghanistan.Who sent them there? Not little Johnny Rotten? That’s twice in a couple of weeks that Mr. insincere has attempted to appear human..unsuccessfully.This fucking outrageous arsehole can be guaranteed to pull every dirty trick in the book,tell any lie,besmirch all and sundry in the coming election.And purloin as much public money as he can get his larcenous ball scratchers on.New lows are certain to be set.
Yet they could still win: how shameful.
Well Mister Speaker, if the prick won’t resign Mister Speaker, and if the prick won’t apologise Mister Speaker, well Mister Speaker, HE CAN GO.
I have been trying to write this article for a while – there was way too much to include it all. But I cannot let pass Morrison’s double backflip with twist on electric vehicles.
“Bill Shorten wants to end the weekend,” warned Morrison before the last election. “[An electric vehicle] won’t tow your trailer. It’s not going to tow your boat. It’s not going to get you out to your favourite camping spot with your family.”
All of which is, of course, crap.
The Liberals quickly then announced their own emissions reduction policy that factors in 25-50 per cent share of electric vehicles in new vehicle sales by 2030 (with no plan to accompany the announcement…of course).
https://thedriven.io/2019/04/08/coalition-hits-bottom-of-barrel-with-fake-news-campaign-against-electric-cars/
This bullshit makes me sooooo angry.
As a member of Australia’s sharply aware & well-informed elder people, all that is stated in my comments are based on the history of events brought into being by Morrison and that treacherous Howard. Of prominence in this subject matter, Morrison is indeed a product of the treacherous Howard’s time as our nation’s PM. During the period Howard had spent in the high chair, he was effectively an agent acting against the greater good of our nation’s people. How is it that the slyest slinking dirtbag minister among the L/NP party ministers is nominated for their preferred Prime Minister? Now Morrison struts that political stage he now uttering the same Tamborine-banging nothingness as did Howard. Morrison has shown himself to be the same cringing coward as had become Howard, if not worse, as a fraudster, liar, non-patriot, the invoker of false flag events, spieler of fake accomplishments, their memes, and messages, all intended to delude the Australian people. Australia deserves a far higher standard of national governance. No other Australian political party could possibly sink so low as I have here identified, the slimy neo-Liberal sharpsters, their nodders, along with their schitt bag full of party faithful greed-toad graspers. ugh, the bile begins to rise from my belly!
Being contemptuous, contentious, contempable, arrogant and dismissive is not leadership. Scott Morrison is a reflection of him and his parties absolute corosive and corrupt poor governance standards that is regularly evident when ever one of the other failures in his party is found to be wanting in their respective portfolios. Corrupt and calamitous sums up the failed Morrison experience.
In particular Scott Morrison believes that success is the ability to go from one total failure to another total failure with no loss of enthusiasm or any sign of a guilty conscience or any shame.