Newspoll: 50/50 – Will it get any better?

A month ago, Newspoll had the two major parties 53-47 in favour of the Coalition.

Now, courtesy of The Poll Bludger we find from the latest polls that:

The Coalition is down two on the primary vote to 41% and Labor is up three to 36%, with the Greens steady on 11% and One Nation down one to 3%. Scott Morrison’s still-healthy personal ratings are down on the last three weeks ago, with approval at 64% (down four) and disapproval on 32% (up three). Anthony Albanese is up on both approval, by two points to 43%, and disapproval, by three points to 41%. Morrison’s lead as preferred prime minister is now 58-29, in from 60-25.

What does it all tell you? Well it tells you that things can only get worse for the Coalition. As unemployment increases and the “to let” signs gradually appear on the shop fronts and factories, the Prime Minister’s tendency towards plain bullshit and lying will become ever more present.

Last week showed us just how jittery the Prime Minister – who doesn’t like criticism – really is. He doesn’t seem to think that hundreds of deaths in nursing homes is any fault of his or that his totally un-reasoned diplomacy on China should stand up to scrutiny.

Do you ever analyse what’s happening politically in our country, and abroad and just what the voice of the people is saying about it? By the ‘voice’ I mean the ‘Fourth Estate’ (the mainstream media).

Unfortunately, our lives have become controlled by the noise of this mass media. The sad thing is … that we listen.

Obviously, the aforementioned poll numbers only tell us what the electorate is thinking at that moment, not how they would vote if an election were held today.

As unemployment rises (and it certainly will), business failures and bankruptcies will rise with it and the Coalition’s chances of retaining government will decline.

“This is the recession we had to have.” Paul Keating immortalised that line 30 years ago on November 29, 1990.

There were business failures and bankruptcies. Australia relied on high levels of population growth to prop up consumption and demand, but immigration is a no no in the current circumstances

COVID-19 will be with us for some time, yet, says economist Dr Richard Denniss of The Australia Institute:

“In response to COVID-19, ‘we’ve seen the biggest reduction in population growth since World War II at the same time as the economy is rapidly slowing,’ … as overseas students and immigrant workers have stopped arriving.”

The concern at the moment is that the recession caused by Coalition policies prior to the pandemic, and worsened by it, will be so deep that any hope of coming out of it in the short-term will be about as hopeful as Frydenberg winning the player’s sprint on AFL grand final day.

We can sometimes become so engrossed in our own problems that we can easily overlook the enormity of the suffering of others.

At the moment the Coalition could (reading between the lines) be accused of willingly seeing more old people die in order to get the economy moving again.

When rates, wage rates and operating costs fall low enough that investors decide it’s a good time to invest again then recessions are given a chance of ending and that is what the government is trying to do. Everything is couched in lethargy.

Keeping pensions stagnant, wages low and welfare payments even lower will encourage investment.

Touching subsidies for the rich and privileged will be off limits. Instead they are hoping for a lift in what the famous economist, John Maynard Keynes, called the “animal spirits.”

“The hope is that our “animal spirits” will surge as the lockdown is lifted and liberated citizens eat, drink and be merry — causing the economy to “snap back”, to use Prime Minister Morrison’s phrase.”

Recessions are not just economic occurrences with dire consequences. They carry with them societal hardship; not only do they wreck economies but lives as well. Families under pressure often fall apart, while others battle their way through but become the dregs of society. Relationships become battlefields and people get hurt.

When we go out of our way to help someone less fortunate, we cannot avoid helping ourselves.

Domestic violence has its way and women suffer its misery.

Recessions such as this are slow to recover, change lives and change societies in ways that are often miserable.

Conservative politicians have never had any sort of empathy that would enable them to understand that an economy comes about because a society requires certain elements for it to function or let me put it this way.

The Liberal Party has always been a party of elites and would be’s. The idea that economics and society are intertwined is abhorrent to them. Economics is the domain of the rich and privileged, and society belongs to those of class and privilege.

My thought for the day For the life of me I fail to understand how anyone could vote for a party who thinks the existing education, aged care and health systems are adequately funded and addresses the needs of the disadvantaged.

