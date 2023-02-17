New survey shows majority support for formal separation…

Media Release: The Secular Association of NSW On 31 January 2023, in the…

Irresponsible Politics: Australia’s B-52 Nuclear Weapons Problem

It is not farfetched to make the point that delivery systems capable…

Twiggy's Afghan Mineral Coup

By Antony Loewenstein   The 'deal of the century' for the exploitation of…

Why Labor Won't Win Aston And Other Predictions...

How would you like your steak, sir? …

Feathered ‘fingerprints’ reveal potential motivation for migratory patterns…

University of South Australia Media Release With the largest wingspan of any living…

An appetite for evil

Beyond incompetence and corruption Untroubled by the burdens of either wit or intelligence…

Rejection of Toondah will Reset Labor’s Soul in…

By Callen Sorensen Karklis   In early 2023, the sitting Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek…

Ballooning Rhetoric: Aliens, Escalation and Airborne Surveillance

Things are getting rather bizarre at the US Northern Command and the…

«
»
Facebook

New survey shows majority support for formal separation of church and state

Image from change.org

Media Release: The Secular Association of NSW

On 31 January 2023, in the Sydney Morning Herald, the premier of NSW, Dominic Perrottet, was cited as saying:

“What I believe as a Liberal premier of this state … is the separation of church and state.”

On 6-7 February 2023, YouGov undertook a survey on behalf of the Secular Association of NSW. The question was:

Australia has no formal recognition of government and religion. Would you approve or disapprove of a constitutional amendment to formally separate government and religion?

Australia wide, around 53 per cent were in favour of a constitutional amendment to separate government and religion federally, 13 per cent were opposed and 33 per cent didn’t know.

NSW was the state with the highest level of support, with 56 per cent in favour; 10 per cent against; 34 per cent ‘don’t know’.

The 53 per cent national figure makes an interesting contrast to the 39 per cent who said they had no religion in the 2021 Census. It could mean that approximately 15 per cent of religiously committed citizens support separation of church and state.

The secretary of the Secular Association of NSW, Max Wallace, said that Mr Perrottet could make history by being the first state in Australia to formally separate government and religion in its constitution:

“In doing so, Mr Perrottet would be giving voters what they want, confirming that he is true to his word, and not just making a motherhood statement which he knows has general appeal.”

Full survey results available here.

 

textblock style=”7″]

Like what we do at The AIMN?

You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.

Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted.

You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

Donate Button

[/textblock]

 438 total views,  438 views today

3 comments

Login here Register here
  1. Phil Pryor

    We will never rid ourselves of the fantasy, myth, illusion, self deception and illogicalities of superstition, religion, fears, phobias and those who are saturated with this. The NSW premier is shaped and soaked in romanist ratbaggery, none of it found in telescopes, microscopes, analyses and test tubes. To avoid evil spirits, burning at stakes, curses, massacres, hell fires, all agonies of the soul, we might start to try getting rid of this retarding and demeaning blottery on civilisation and progress.

  2. Patriciawa

    Fido! The Faithful One?

    Posted on February 8, 2018by patriciawa

    I’ve just had an epiphany
    Passing strange for an agnostic
    Whose only daily litany
    Sought help with the Times acrostic.
    I know now that there is a God
    Who hears me and who answers prayers.
    He came here in the shape of Dog
    To cheer me up, relieve my cares.
    He shows me how I should behave,
    To be patient and more cheerful.
    He stays close by, a watchful slave,
    `Cos I’m old and sometimes fearful.
    So thank you, Dog, for being here
    On days I do my wondering why.
    You comfort me — so warm, so near,
    Teaching me to rest, content to die!

  3. Patriciawa

    My long-held creed, so please forgive poetic license! And repeat offence penalty, if necessary!

    I’ve just had an epiphany
    Passing strange for an agnostic
    Whose only daily litany
    Sought help with the Times acrostic.
    I know now that there is a God
    Who hears me and who answers prayers.
    He came here in the shape of Dog
    To cheer me up, relieve my cares.
    He shows me how I should behave,
    To be patient and more cheerful.
    He stays close by, a watchful slave,
    `Cos I’m old and sometimes fearful.
    So thank you, Dog, for being here
    On days I do my wondering why.
    You comfort me — so warm, so near,
    Teaching me to rest, content to die!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The maximum upload file size: 2 MB. You can upload: image, audio, video, document, spreadsheet, interactive, text, archive, code, other. Links to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other services inserted in the comment text will be automatically embedded. Drop file here

Return to home page
%d bloggers like this: