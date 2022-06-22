New Fossil Fuel Projects Must Stop

By Keith Antonysen

I’m extremely concerned about where climate change is taking us. The Labor Party policy of reducing emissions to 43% is not good enough.

However, a reduction of 50% or 70% is hardly enough when huge “climate bombs” are being created through developments such as the new Scarborough gas field in Western Australia and Beetaloo Basin fracking site in the Northern Territory, along with other sites which are proposed in Australia. Major fossil fuel corporations are wanting to develop “carbon bombs” in other parts of the world also.

Satellite data shows how emissions of methane from the Bowen Basin coal fields display how the emissions have been understated by the previous government. The emissions from the Bowen Basin are said to produce the carbon footprint of a mid-sized European country.

The latest IPCC Reports in 2021 and 2022, and the International Energy Agency indicate that no new fossil fuel projects should go ahead.

Clearly, a mess has been left by the former government promoting fossil fuels, any new fossil fuel projects will take some time to be developed, and so, will not aid the current energy crisis.

For numerous decades the research of climate scientists has been showing that we can expect a deterioration of the climate through continuing to use fossil fuels.

While it might seem histrionic to suggest that a by-product of fossil fuel mining and use is killing people and the biosphere, that is exactly what is happening. Epidemiological studies display how millions of people die through the pollution created by the emissions from fossil fuels.

Labor’s 43% reduction in emissions is a starting point; while the development of “carbon bomb” type developments are also a further starting point to worsen extreme natural events amplified by climate change.

The very simple equation is: mining of fossil fuels and exporting them for use in power plants and transport = death for millions of people and ruining the biosphere.

Keith Antonysen is not a member of any political party. He has been concerned about climate change for several decades.

