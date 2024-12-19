New Approach To International Education Inconsistent And Lacks Integrity

Independent Tertiary Education Council Australia (ITECA)

The Australian Government’s newly announced policy approach for the international education sector is causing significant frustration and uncertainty for members of the Independent Tertiary Education Council Australia (ITECA). ITECA is the peak body representing independent skills training, higher education, and international education providers.

The approach, framed as a legal exercise under the Migration Act 1958 (Cth), follows Parliament’s failure to pass amendments to the Education Services for Overseas Students Act 2000 (Cth) after four days of public hearings through a Senate Committee that also included more than 260 submissions where the adverse outcomes of Australian Government policy were laid bare and presented to the Parliament.

“That the Australian Government has sidestepped Parliament has blindsided ITECA members and left them feeling let down by the Australian Government,” said Troy Williams, ITECA Chief Executive.

The new framework to limit the number of international students presents a mixed outcome for independent Registered Training Organisations (RTOs) and higher education providers. However, the absence of a transparent and engaged process for the development of this new student visa processing mechanism speaks volumes about how the government views the value of students, international education, and Australian small businesses that support the sector.

“Some stakeholders in the tertiary education sector have cautiously welcomed the Australian Government’s new position; this isn’t the case across the ITECA membership,” Mr Williams said.

This new approach to offshore student visa processing is likely to have the effect of undermining the operational and financial viability of independent providers that deliver quality programs for international students.

“The policy openly discriminates against non-government providers. It’s a policy approach that appears driven by ideological opposition to non-government tertiary education providers, rather than being guided by principles of fairness and equity,” Mr Williams said.

The feedback from many ITECA members in response to the new framework is clear.

“It’s a betrayal by the Australian Government of small businesses that been instrumental in building Australia’s reputation as a world-class destination for international education,” Mr Williams said.

The news within days of Christmas has been challenging for the small businesses in the sector.

“Our members are facing severe operational and financial pressure due to these changes. For many, it’s not just a policy change, it’s an existential threat to the viability of their business and jobs in the sector. The Australian Government has left them with an unhappy Christmas,” Mr Williams said.

ITECA will continue to push for policy changes that support the ability of independent providers to attract and educate international students. We won’t rest until fairness and transparency are restored to the system.

