Neo Nazis – Will We Ever See Your Spotty Faces Again?

By Jane Salmon

Neo Nazis vs Refugees – Will We Ever See Your Spotty Faces Again?

The sight of 20 masked neo Nazis dressed in all black being moved away from refugees by police using capsicum spray seems reminiscent of wingless Louie the Fly (or half hearted halloween spiders) being removed by bug spray.

Remember those Mortein ads? Remember insects on their backs with legs flailing in the air?

Time for rows of long-term refugees seeking permanent visas to slap on cork hats, zinc cream, singlets, stubbies and flip flops. They could carry a big can of spray captioned “Nasty Repellant”.

The joke is that these people look very much like they are in black face. Or mimicking anyone in head to foot black covering. Nuns? Pauline Hanson in a burka? Spot the difference!

In Melbourne on Tuesday evening, the masked band chanted “Will I ever see your race again?” (a racist twist on the song by the Angels, “Am I ever gonna see your face again?”) The original developed a very popular, negative chorus.

These cowards won’t even bare their own features.

To paraphrase the song, “Will we ever see your faces again? Get effed, no way, we’re scaredy fools!”

Who are they scared of? Their Mums?

When not working as Green Screen dummies or under-under-discount store managers, neo Nasties are busy writing bile-filled blogs.

Do these gormless wanna-be storm troopers type their words of hate under posters of Peter Dutton and Mike Pezzullo? What else is on their bunker walls?

What do they think about when they blog? Who is more punctual at work? The last time a migrant stepped in to help them build a house or clean their rooms? The many times they gladly accepted donated migrant blood after a motorbike accident?

And “Eff off, we’re full!” is their other slogan. If our boundless plains are indeed too clogged up to share, it is perhaps time to flush.

When they mouth old-fashioned Ted Bullpit racist slogans from daggy 1970s Kingswood Country, it is not larrikinism. Our narrow minded suburban selves were never that funny.

Free speech is only alright for some.

Perhaps these are even the same folk who didn’t want to vaccinate or wear masks during the Corona virus lockdowns because enforced group safety was “fascist”.

They seem very confident, no doubt because asylum seekers or new migrants have accents, limited rights and opportunities to respond.

Calling abstemious, disciplined, teetotal, hard working family people “rapists” seems to go unremarked while the count of all Australian women murdered by Australian men keeps rising.

Recently they captioned a photo with nasty slogans. The term “Curry munchers” was just one used. A physically disabled person with IT degrees was labelled a “moron”.

Going by recent arrest records, their drunken accolytes pull hair, punch heads, wave butane gas guns near occupied nylon tents, dislocate shoulders and smash knees.

Let’s unmask these jerks and show them the “small finger” flag.

Anyhow, we must congratulate them on highlighting our issue. Refugee advocates got a lot of important information into mainstream media as a result.

The 100 days of continuous protest rallies are great. We are also marking 10 years or more of refugees resisting vile Aussie racism. Good on ‘em!

May they get permanent visas soon.

