Negative nellies

In the world of Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley, the Albanese Government’s ‘Voice’ process is a stunt to get re-elected. This is the same Susan Ley that added the extra ’s’ to her name in her 20s because

“I read about this numerology theory that if you add the numbers that match the letters in your name you can change your personality,” she told The Australian. “I worked out that if you added an ‘s’ I would have an incredibly exciting, interesting life and nothing would every be boring. It’s that simple. “And once I’d added the ‘s’ it was really hard to take it away.”

In the Morrison Government, as the Environment Minister

Ley approved a Coalition decision to scrap 176 out of 185 recovery plans designed to prevent the extinction of threatened species and habitats, including the Tasmanian devil. This was despite a government call for feedback, which received 6701 responses, all disagreeing with the proposed removal of the recovery plans.

Rather than a stunt, the ‘Voice’ is an attempt at reconciliation towards first nations people and creating equality. Ley’s criticism is probably as rational as the reason there is an extra ’s’ in her name.

Angus Taylor has a long list of cringeworthy performances as a Federal Government Minister, helpfully listed by Crikey in 2020-including responding to his own social media post in 2019 with ‘well done Angus’. He also has a hard time accepting that others may have a different interpretation of an issue than he does.

Taylor as the Shadow Treasurer has obviously been given carriage of the argument that any change to superannuation arrangements is a ‘broken election promise’, The government is considering options at the moment but have decided nothing. Taylor is ‘laser focused’ on nothing changing despite Treasurer Jim Chalmers suggesting

“What we have to accept at the same time is the average super balance is about $150,000,” he said. “Less than one per cent of people have got more than $3 million in their super [and] the average amount that people have when they’ve got more than $3 million is $5.8 million.

… in an interview on Nine Radio.

Most of those with the average superannuation balance of $150,000 probably couldn’t comprehend $3 million, let alone have any realistic ambition of having that amount in their personal superannuation account. Superannuation was originally introduced to prevent stories like this ever becoming commonplace in Australia, not as a ‘tax effective’ shelter for those with considerable assets and the funds to employ expensive accountants to find every loophole in the system (it may be legal – but is it moral or ethical?).

Not only does Opposition Leader Peter Dutton have to manage the ramblings of his shadow ministers, he has his own problems to consider as well. The Aston by-election, scheduled for April 1 is to replace another ex-Federal Minister capable of a cringeworthy performance or two; Alan Tudge. Tudge was most recently seen denying culpability at the Robodebt Royal Commission even though he didn’t ask the questions about the legality of the income equalisation process in the scheme. Political pundits are suggesting that any result apart for the typical 1.7% dip in the vote for the first term government is more a commentary on Dutton’s leadership of the Opposition than anything else. To add to Dutton’s discomfort, the Greens and other smaller political parties are also looking for an improved result in the seat (as a ‘pox on both your houses’ to the major parties). While his shadow ministers criticising ‘the Voice’ and a possible review of superannuation concessions may retain existing supporters, the negativity is hardly likely to attract many others to the Coalition.

Granted it’s likely Labor didn’t categorically state they would assess the tax treatment of superannuation accounts where, on the face of it, there is considerably more than the amount required to keep a superannuant in comfortable lifestyle for the rest of their lives. It’s probably also likely that the Coalition didn’t specifically promise Robodebt, the Prime Minister being sworn into multiple Ministries, scrapping 176 recovery plans for native species threatened with extinction, the Indue ‘cashless welfare’ card or many other ‘initiatives’ they introduced.

However all governments have a responsibility to govern for all, not just those that comprise some special interest group. Arguably, removing some tax breaks in the superannuation system for those that have more than a reasonable amount to live out their lives in comfort and redirecting that money could be justified. The redirection that could provide additional funding to education, social housing, health, transport or one of the thousand and one ways government should be improving the lives of all in the community is conceivably a reasonable decision.

The problem with the Opposition basing their claim for re-election solely on criticism of the current government is it doesn’t give anyone but the rusted-on supporter any reason to vote for them at the next opportunity. Oppositions have a duty to criticise decisions where a government is not treating people equally but they also have a duty to have a discussion with the electors on what they would bring to the table should the electors trust them with a chance at government. Bringing negativity (and that’s about all) to every conversation not only shows an Opposition bereft of policies for improving our community, but seriously dilutes the message when the Albanese Government really does deserve to be told ‘that’s not good enough’.

