National Party Fractures With Canavan Refusing To Support Leader’s Position!

In looking at our current government – even when I try to put aside any of my different priorities and values – I’m struck by one thing: I wouldn’t trust most of them to housesit my home… And not just because I think they’d sell anything that wasn’t locked down and pretend it was a burglary… No, I’d be afraid that they’d find some way to accidentally destroy the place.

And credit where credit is due, just when I think that they’ve hit bottom, they find some way to dredge the ocean floor and reach new depths of absurdity.

Now, I could understand Michael McCormack’s attempt to argue that farmer’s shouldn’t be part of any zero emissions strategy. After all, he relies on a very small number of voters concentrated in farming areas to wield a disproportionate amount of power. However, when he tried to argue that farming, mining AND manufacturing should all be exempt. I mean, if he just adds Craig Kelly talking, there’ll be very little left that causes emissions.

But not content with that, McCormack tried to appeal to young voters with the idea that he didn’t care what happened in thirty years time. Appeal to young voters, you ask? Yes, I say, appeal to all those young voters who don’t think about the consequences of anything they do and are happy to drink to excess, take risks and believe that they don’t need to think about tomorrow, not the young people who are concerned for the planet’s future because let’s face it, the latter group of young people are never going to vote for his party anyway.

You’d think that “we don’t care what happens in thirty years” would be a pretty uncontroversial position in a party whose previous leader lost his job by getting a staffer pregnant, but no!

Matt Canavan announced that he DID care about thirty years into the future and promised to cross the floor if there was any attempt to legislate zero emissions because if there’s one thing that the National Party insist on is there right to have emissions even if they result in children born out of wedlock.

I’m stunned that the media haven’t picked up on this major difference between two Nationals but then I’m frequently stunned by the way the media fails to pick on a large number of things like the fact that the current government announces that they’ve secured more vaccines to go with the other vaccines that we’ve secured but don’t actually have. I haven’t heard the word “secured” used like this since we were told that the GFC was caused when all the secured properties weren’t worth anything.

I’m also stunned that nobody seems to have a problem with Scotty From Modelling telling us that there’s no point in setting a target until we know how we’ll get there and we can’t know how we’ll get there because we don’t know what our target is, but hey, technology not taxes is how we’ll meet the challenge which isn’t a challenge because we’ll meet it in a canter.

Or nobody seems to question the fact that while the opinion polls tell us that an election would be too close to call, the focus seems to be on Morrison’s so-called popularity and the polls are written up as though the next election will be a Liberal landslide. It well might be, but that’s not what the polls are saying. In fact, given the margin of error, the polls rarely tell us anything more than the fact that the next election might be closer than we think, or a landslide depending on which seats have the numbers that change.

Ask yourself honestly, do you really think that the vaccine rollout won’t have an enormous impact on how people vote in the next election? And if it’s successful, Marketing Morrison can look forward to annoying us all for another couple of years.

And ask yourself honestly, do you really believe that there won’t be some major stuff-up with Stuart Robertdebt running things?

