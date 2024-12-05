Dementia Australia Media Release

Dementia Australia welcomes the National Dementia Action Plan, a ten-year framework for government that provides the opportunity to make enduring positive changes to improve the quality of life for people living with dementia.

Dementia Australia CEO Professor Tanya Buchanan said the plan is vital to ensure that the more than 421,000 Australians living with dementia, their families and carers have access to the best care and support available.

“The National Dementia Action Plan provides a clear vision for the future, where all Australians understand dementia and all people living with all forms of dementia and their carers have quality of life,” said Professor Buchanan.

The Action Plan includes eight actions across multiple domains including equity and human rights, reducing stigma, increasing dementia awareness and prevention, supporting early diagnosis, care and support, enabling the workforce, enhancing research and innovation, and improving dementia data collection.

“This means there will be greater focus on the impacts of dementia and availability of services now and how we can improve the experience of diagnosis, support and care for people with concerns about dementia, living with dementia and their families and carers in the future,” said Professor Buchanan.

“I acknowledge the extensive contributions by people living with dementia, their families and carers in creating the National Dementia Action Plan and congratulate the Federal Government along with State and Territory Governments and key stakeholders that were involved in developing the plan.

“Dementia Australia is committed to working with the Government and across the sector on the delivery of the Action Plan and to ensure we have the right systems in place for all Australians impacted to be able to access appropriate services and more treatments as they become available.

“Dementia Australia will continue our vital work in supporting people living with dementia, their families and carers, tackling the stigma and discrimination that can have such an impact, increasing brain health awareness, supporting the aged care workforce and all healthcare professionals to provide quality dementia care.

“For all Australians seeking support and information, please contact the 24/7 National Dementia Helpline on 1800 100 500 or visit dementia.org.au.”

Read here for more information.

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes! Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be greatly appreciated. You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

Post Views: 204

Share this:



Like this: Like Loading...