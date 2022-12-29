My Second Shortest Post Ever And The Most Laughable…
There was a link to something I wrote in 2014 and it contained a quote from the Energy White Paper that the Abbott government released which was:
“The Australian Government does not support reserving gas for domestic use. Reservation would result in less profitable production, attracting less investment, thereby reducing supply and raising costs.”
Thank God that they didn’t reserve gas for domestic use because that would mean that the price was higher because of less investment. (Shit, where’s that sarcasm font when you need it!)
Anyway, interesting that this is still the Coalition argument three Prime Ministers later.
Who says that they change their energy policy all the time?
1,398 total views, 1,396 views today
2 commentsLogin here Register here
Short – yes … n Sweet … not so much.
They will never change.
Wonder what 2023 will hold for the Coalition ?? Possibly a change of leadership ?
Perhaps Scumo will be re-instated. !!
I have just made myself feel ill.
Imbeciles use a form of irrational logic to justify a stupid policy. You know, we cant do anything to make australia attractive for any indistry bar extraction. Cheap and abundant made the nation but in their ideology we are non deserving so we need to be punished. Using logic thats been shown up as stupid, they persue a wreck australia policy. You know, gas company making record profits means they wont invest if we cap their record profits to record profits. Make a stupid assertion and then build your arguement around it.