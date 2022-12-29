My Second Shortest Post Ever And The Most Laughable…

There was a link to something I wrote in 2014 and it contained a quote from the Energy White Paper that the Abbott government released which was:

“The Australian Government does not support reserving gas for domestic use. Reservation would result in less profitable production, attracting less investment, thereby reducing supply and raising costs.”

Thank God that they didn’t reserve gas for domestic use because that would mean that the price was higher because of less investment. (Shit, where’s that sarcasm font when you need it!)

Anyway, interesting that this is still the Coalition argument three Prime Ministers later.

Who says that they change their energy policy all the time?

