Mums4Refugees joins Mothers and Caregivers Rally at Anthony Albanese’s Office, Urging Ceasefire in Gaza

Media Release

In a powerful display of collective concern and maternal solidarity, mothers and caregivers from the Inner West community are set to gather outside the office of – The Hon. Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia and Member for Grayndler demanding his unequivocal support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on Thursday 16th of November 2023 at 10 am.

Distressed by the alarming statistics that reveal a heartbreaking reality, where a child loses their life in Gaza every 10 minutes, these impassioned advocates insist that “enough is enough.” The anguish of witnessing such unrelenting atrocities has prompted these mothers to take a stand and call for an end to the violence.

“We cannot remain silent in the face of this tragedy. Every child lost is a profound and irreparable loss to humanity,” asserts Dulce Munoz Spokesperson from Mums4Refugees.

“We are uniting our voices with millions of mothers worldwide who refuse to accept the perpetuation of these horrors. The time for a ceasefire is now.” – Paz Roman from Mums for Palestine.

This demonstration transcends political affiliations and borders, driven solely by a shared sense of responsibility to protect the innocent lives caught in the crossfire. The Innerwest mothers and caregivers aim to convey a resounding message to Anthony Albanese: prioritise humanity over politics, and peace over conflict.

As they assemble outside Albanese’s office, these advocates implore him to recognise the urgency of the situation and use his influential position to advocate for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza. The global community is watching, and the Innerwest mothers and caregivers stand united in their plea for a world where children are not robbed of their futures due to senseless violence.

The rallying cry is simple but profound: Ceasefire now. The Innerwest community joins the chorus of voices around the world demanding an end to the suffering and a step towards lasting peace in Gaza.

