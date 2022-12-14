Mr Morrison Wasn’t Told About The Illegality Of Robodebt And He Wasn’t The Only Minister!

Apparently, ex-PM Scott Morrison…

Mm. Sorry, I got distracted writing that. You know how when you see a thing of beauty and you just pause and forget what you were doing and just stare? Well, the phrase “ex-PM Scott Morrison” had that effect on me and I lost my train of thought…

Losing one’s train of thought and not remembering. Where was I?

Ah, the Robodebt Royal Commission. Mr Morrison was giving evidence.

Now when I say he was giving evidence I’m being even looser with the truth than our ex-PM… I probably should say that he was doing everything in his power not to give evidence including, I’m led to believe, showing holiday snaps of Jen and the girls and explaining that he didn’t know anything about the so-called Robodebt because he’d had to take Jen and the girls on a trip because the one to Hawaii was spoiled when he had to return a day early to not hold a hose and look at maps and point to the places that he wasn’t going to go to because they were on fire.

I’m yet to confirm this but I’m hoping for a job with the Murdochs so it’s not so much getting to the truth as what you can make up that gets you paid the big bucks.

Speaking of making things up, let’s get back to my account of the Royal Commission. (In the interests of clarity, I’m going to point out that this is deliberately ambiguous so you don’t know whether I’m telling you that I’ll be making up Morrison’s account or whether I’m accusing him. How can something be made clearer by telling you that it’s deliberately ambiguous? Well that’s a good question so I’m just going to ignore it and say what I intended to say regardless.)

Yes, I didn’t listen to the whole thing but I did listen to enough bits and pieces to get the flavour of what Scotty was doing. He was using his old tactic of talking a lot in the hope that people forgot the original question and moved on. While this tactic has been effective in press conferences and in one on one interviews where he can reject the premise of the question, Royal Commissioners and Kings Counsel aren’t quite so easily put off. At one point, the head Ms Catherine Holmes pointed out that while he was used to relying on rhetoric, he should stick to answering the question without extra detail.

At one point, the KC said that the last ten minutes could have been been summed up with the simple word “No.”

Anyway, we learnt that he wasn’t the only minister who wasn’t told about the illegality because lots of other ministers weren’t told too.

I was disappointed that he wasn’t asked if he was all those other ministers who weren’t told.

