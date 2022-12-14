Mr Morrison Wasn’t Told About The Illegality Of Robodebt And He Wasn’t The Only Minister!
Apparently, ex-PM Scott Morrison…
Mm. Sorry, I got distracted writing that. You know how when you see a thing of beauty and you just pause and forget what you were doing and just stare? Well, the phrase “ex-PM Scott Morrison” had that effect on me and I lost my train of thought…
Losing one’s train of thought and not remembering. Where was I?
Ah, the Robodebt Royal Commission. Mr Morrison was giving evidence.
Now when I say he was giving evidence I’m being even looser with the truth than our ex-PM… I probably should say that he was doing everything in his power not to give evidence including, I’m led to believe, showing holiday snaps of Jen and the girls and explaining that he didn’t know anything about the so-called Robodebt because he’d had to take Jen and the girls on a trip because the one to Hawaii was spoiled when he had to return a day early to not hold a hose and look at maps and point to the places that he wasn’t going to go to because they were on fire.
I’m yet to confirm this but I’m hoping for a job with the Murdochs so it’s not so much getting to the truth as what you can make up that gets you paid the big bucks.
Speaking of making things up, let’s get back to my account of the Royal Commission. (In the interests of clarity, I’m going to point out that this is deliberately ambiguous so you don’t know whether I’m telling you that I’ll be making up Morrison’s account or whether I’m accusing him. How can something be made clearer by telling you that it’s deliberately ambiguous? Well that’s a good question so I’m just going to ignore it and say what I intended to say regardless.)
Yes, I didn’t listen to the whole thing but I did listen to enough bits and pieces to get the flavour of what Scotty was doing. He was using his old tactic of talking a lot in the hope that people forgot the original question and moved on. While this tactic has been effective in press conferences and in one on one interviews where he can reject the premise of the question, Royal Commissioners and Kings Counsel aren’t quite so easily put off. At one point, the head Ms Catherine Holmes pointed out that while he was used to relying on rhetoric, he should stick to answering the question without extra detail.
At one point, the KC said that the last ten minutes could have been been summed up with the simple word “No.”
Anyway, we learnt that he wasn’t the only minister who wasn’t told about the illegality because lots of other ministers weren’t told too.
I was disappointed that he wasn’t asked if he was all those other ministers who weren’t told.
More evidence of incompetence but “Jesus” has forgiven him
A deliberate, cynixcal, evil, fraud perpetrated on the vulnerable, with the victims framed, but its remains astounding that some peole can lie with a mouthfull of marbles underwater, feeling nourished by the pain.
“Thou shalt not bear false witness”
“thou shalt not steal”.
I couldn’t be any clearer in answering that I was not informed of whatever the question was at the time as I was being especially busy trying my utmost to satisfy the requirements of good governance and seeing that those who had a go were given a go so that they could in fact get where they wanted to go without recourse to stopping anyone else from the opportunity of getting a chance to have a go at getting to where they wanted to go too…
see, perfectly clear
It seems karma is a bitch. Wasnt it tony abbott who set the scene, beauracrates are to follow orders not gve fearless advice? Its obvious the heads of the departments just wanted to please. The minister set the agenda $3something billion in savings? So the heads obliged. Scott is now following the line ” i wasnt told”.
If there is a hell, its made for such nasties as scott. JC would surely have whipped him good !
How clever of scott, he isnt to blame, the public service is to blame.
Rossleigh, once again you’ve delivered the hideous truth about Scotty and his lnp..with humour. The message is not lost, it was a cluster f*^:k of corruption, greed, illegal activity with the result of their deception being the unforgivable and never to be forgotten suicides of over 2000 young people.
What the lnp did to Labor about the 4 deaths of people working within the pink vats scheme was reprehensible and by no means am I trivializing those deaths or comparing. What I’m doing is trying to understand why the lnp got away with this persecution of innocent people and the ALP and the length of time it’s taken to bring it to the legal scrutiny it deserves. Perhaps 2000 people may be living satisfying lives, persuing great careers and these criminals would have been charged and these awful outcomes for family and friends would never have eventuated. The Robodebt is a very emotional issue and I find I cannot excuse him and the his ilk but I know there will be no repercussions and punishments that will equate for the crimes.
Andy56 says: “If there is a hell, its made for such nasties as scott.” So did Dante. In the Inferno there are nine levels of hell. The lowest, where Satan is trapped by the very means he uses to free himself, is reserved for… anyone? That’s right, LIARS!
I don’t hold a degree, mate! 😂👀😏
Having seen the Albanese LABOR government just fork out undisclosed damages from public monies paid to the victim of alleged rapist Bruce Lehrmann rather than the personal costs of the ministers responsible for complete failure of duty of care to provide a safe workplace, I doubt that a suitable financial punishment will be contemplated by either the Robodebt Royal Commission or the LABOR Party.
IMHO the only suitable consequence of this objectionable illegal policy is for Scummo, Stuart Robodebt & Friedeggburgher to be held personally liable for the already paid multi-million damages paid to surviving victims of the LIARBRAL Nazional$ Robodebt policy, expelled from Parliament and stripped of any and all post politics benefits usually provided from the public purse.
As a distant relative of Scummo Chosen by the Eagle to create the first Australian royally endorsed democratically elected theocratic dictatorship following the teaching of the Hell$inger$ cult to buy your way to heaven now, Lehrmann got off far too lightly for exposing the disgraceful way of life practiced in OUR Parliament House. Remember as Prim Monster, Scummo is ultimately responsible for what happens ….. a task he has repeatedly failed throughout his public life.