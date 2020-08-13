Mr Morrison – are you a sadist?

One issue which has been vividly revealed by the current crisis in Aged Care, is the underpayment of carers in private Aged Care Homes (ACH), which are controlled by the Federal government.

Mostly, but not exclusively women, these staff have largely been inadequately trained for pandemic conditions resulting from COVID-19, and expected to work on a basis that has necessitated their working in more than one ACH.

Recipe for disaster when a long promised pandemic hits an ill-prepared system!

The glaring need for loss of income to be compensated for, if a worker has to self-isolate with no sick pay, was only evident to the government way down the track. How blind can you be and still claim to be competent?

DIRECTING these organisations in what they should do, and providing extra funds, without having any adequate over-sighting of whether the instructions are followed and the funds properly spent, highlights the nonsense which is small governments.

I bet the shareholders are happy!

We now have a situation with far more people seeking work than can ever hope to find a placement, and the government is looking for ways to help businesses pay lower wages and reduce conditions!

Paradoxically we are also being urged to get back to work and help the economy recover!

Unlike those in the top tax bracket, who are on a promise of a tax cut, most people are spending all they dare in order to try to survive, and they are, in many cases not succeeding.

Everyone is living in suspense, not knowing when or where the infection will next occur, dreading the day when they will be expected to start paying rent or the mortgage – if they have been fortunate enough to have been allowed a moratorium on payments – and the government is constantly changing plans to meet circumstances, so raising stress levels.

Face facts.

Do we know if there will ever be an effective vaccine? – NO.

Do we know how soon we might know for sure? – NO.

Has the government any plans to persuade those with wealth to invest, to do so, in enterprises which will provide jobs and boost the economy? – Who knows, because they are making no announcements on the issue.

Will we soon hear about this issue? – See the last answer.

If Job Keeper and Job Seeker are going to be reduced, and the moratorium mentioned above ceases, how does the government expect people with no job to cope? – See the last answer.

What we NEED is a commitment from the government on the lines of a universal basic income.

That way people know they can feed and clothe themselves and, if they have one, their family, until they can find a job.

And the vast majority of people are NOT bludgers and feel a sense of self-respect when they can support themselves without assistance.

Between the ATO and Centrelink, the government has more than enough information available to be able to come up with plans for appropriate means-tested payment levels.

One frustrating thing in all this is the government’s incapacity to understand that normal is something we must now create.

Everything has changed.

We have to adapt to a new world order or go to the wall.

This is not a short-term problem, it is a long term crisis which we need to use well if we are to survive.

Even more frustrating is awareness that those whose wealth could contribute to solving many problems, include among their ranks many who have fought, tooth and nail, against paying a cent more tax than they have to, while still availing themselves of all the facilities and services which have been provided by tax payers!

Morrison is sitting pretty – at least until the next election – with a more than adequate income, a roof over his family’s heads, ability to take a holiday and enjoy life for brief spells, so he appears to be one of two things: the first is – someone totally lacking in empathy and compassion – which is bad enough – while the second is – an out and out sadist, getting pleasure from other people’s pain!

How do you see yourself, Mr Morrison, and do you sleep well at night????

I end as always – this is my 2020 New Year Resolution:

“I will do everything in my power to enable Australia to be restored to responsible government.”

