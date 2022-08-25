Moves began in 2018 for Morrison’s secret government
By David Solomon
Scott Morrison and/or his officials prepared the way for the Prime Minister or a Minister to secretly administer a government department in August 2018, just four days after Morrison took power after disposing of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
Many months before the 2019 federal election and a year before the beginning of the Covid crisis, the list of Morrison government ministers contained a foot-noted warning that ministers ‘may also be sworn to administer other portfolios in which they are not listed’.
The Solicitor-General, Stephen Donaghue QC, noted this addition to the ministerial list in his report to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese saying the ‘impetus for the inclusion of those words is unclear, although it seems possible that they were included so as to ensure that the tabling of the Ministry list did not mislead Parliament’.
He continued, ‘The words contemplate an apparent practice whereby Ministers may be appointed to administer one or more departments of state without those appointments being published (at least in the Ministry list). The point is starkly illustrated be the fact that Mr Morrison’s name did not appear in the Ministry list published in October 2021 with respect to any of the five departments that he was appointed to administer between March 2020 and May 2021’.
Another explanation (not provided by the Solicitor-General) is that the change was made very deliberately in contemplation of the Prime Minister being able to appoint himself or another minister if he chose, to administer departments in secret.
And this was almost one of the first acts of his government, before there was any possible, justifiable need for secrecy.
The Solicitor-General provided the most innocent feasible explanation of this provision for future secret appointments (to avoid misleading Parliament). But it does not explain why a government would want to keep any such appointments secret, nor should be able to.
And warning Parliament that it might be misled into thinking that the ministerial list was accurate is no excuse for in fact deliberately misleading it. It cannot happen by accident that a minister is ‘sworn to administer other portfolios in which they are not listed’. If that happens, and Parliament is not informed about it, Parliament is being misled deliberately, no matter what the footnote says.
One consequence of misleading the Parliament in this way is that the Minister who has been secretly appointed cannot be asked questions about their actions as the responsible minister. They cannot be held accountable in this most fundamental way. They also cannot be held accountable by the courts, as is provided for in the Constitution. In fact Morrison did put his name to the one decision as a ‘shadow’ minister he has owned up to, that affecting gas exploration off the NSW coast, and he will have to demonstrate that his decision was taken according to the legislative requirements – a task made more difficult by the fact that he apparently intervened and used his secret powers in order to achieve a political result, namely to protect vulnerable Liberal-held seats in the election.
The Solicitor-General’s opinion notes that the exculpatory footnote, dated 28 August 2018, provided to the Senate and tabled on 10 September 2018 does not appear in a few subsequent ministerial lists but it is fully restored by 25 January 2019.
The inquiry that is being established by Prime Minister Albanese will need to discover what motivated the creation of the footnote and its subsequent publishing history.
But the basic question that must be answered is what prompted Prime Minister Morrison (or his officials) to prepare the way for his government to appoint ministers to positions that would not be openly disclosed to voters and to parliament. None of the excuses that Morrison provided last week are relevant to the pre-pandemic situation in which the ground was prepared for these appointments.
It will also need to reveal what advice Morrison provided to the Governor-General when he asked him (in fact, required him) to appoint the Prime Minister to the various portfolios, beginning with health and finance.
Nor should the inquiry ignore the role of the Governor-General. While he had no choice but to act on the Prime Minister’s request, he should have sought explanations including legal opinions.
As the Solicitor-General explained, the appointments that were made were quite legal and constitutional. But the secrecy invoked by Prime Minister Morrison meant that the principles of responsible government were ‘fundamentally undermined’. So too was the relationship between the ministry and the public service, because the relevant public service heads were not told their departments were being administered by an additional minister.
The proposed inquiry will need to question the principal actors to determine why this attack on crucial elements of our system of government were ‘fundamentally undermined’. That could be difficult and embarrassing for them.
This article was originally published on Pearls and Irritations.
David Solomon is a former legal and political correspondent. He has degrees in Arts and Law and a Doctorate of Letters. He was Queensland Integrity Commissioner 2009-2014.
Morrison’s appalling born-to-rule behaviour and lack of transparency borders on fascism and must NEVER EVER be allowed to go unpunished! Morrison is a calculating megalomaniacal narcissist who displayed absolute contempt for the democratic processes of our nation. Morrison’s willingness to betray and backstab anyone – even his own colleagues – in his rise to autocratic power, shows a level of egotistical entitlement and sociopathy that is, indeed, terrifying and reveals him to be one of the worst political psychopaths this nation has ever seen.
What is even worse, and more concerning, is that ever since Morrison’s underhanded behaviour has been revealed – despicably devious behaviour that PROVES, without any doubt, that he is a calculating, narcissistic control freak, Morrison hasn’t expressed ONE iota of remorse! Now we have this condescending, contemptuous psychopath constantly trying to excuse the inexcusable and defend the indefensible!
We now know that Morrison has no regrets, no apologies, and absolutely zero insight into his megalomania. The fact is that Morrison is a dangerously unconscionable dictator and needs to be made an example of – if his tyrannical grab for absolute power is NOT illegal, it damn well should be!
To the people of the Cook electorate: for God’s sake kick this diabolical sociopath to the kerb at the next federal election! The fact that this depraved bible-thumping hypocrite and signed-up lunatic member of the CULT of Horizon, is STILL sucking up a massive, and totally undeserved, six-figure salary on the backbenches of the LNP cabinet, is absolutely OUTRAGEOUS! The ONLY reason Morrison clings to power like a parasite is that he is probably completely unemployable out in the REAL WORLD!
Kathryn, his behaviour is as you say, but I think Morrison was nothing other than a useful idiot whose greed has been harnessed by shadowy deep state actor(s) for want of a better description. I’ve seen no real pushback from the Libs on this scam. However, I’m pretty sure China and North Korea would be impressed by his conversion to a Dear Leader style of power grab. He would be welcome with open arms should he decide to migrate to a communist country. I notice getting to the bottom of this story is either in the too hard or too hot to handle basket for all legacy media.
Kathryn, in a fair and reasonable world – hah!, a figment of imagination – Morrison would be dragged kicking and screaming into the public square, stripped to his underwear and locked into the stocks to await his fate; to be pelted with rotting fruit and vegetables at the public’s pleasure.
It’s an affront that people of his ilk continue to get off scot-free despite their outrageous and egregious behaviour. Just where do consequences begin, and if there aren’t any, isn’t that a passive form of encouragement for these socio / psychopathic individuals to continue gaming the system?
Fair enough that he’s undergoing a public shaming through ritualised condemnation, but, you know, sticks & stones, break the bones, but names will never hurt me, and all that.
Not good enough. Adding insult to injury, he gets to walk away with a significant annuity far in excess of what an ordinary citizen could ever expect. The system sucks, big time, that this is allowed to happen.
@ Kathryn: I agree with your ”personality” analysis of Scummo, but despite his education at a distinguished NSW state school, I do not think he is that bright.
This authoritative article by one of our distinguished authors now begs the question, ”If Scummo is a thivc as he appears to be, then who has put Scummo up to this devious strategy to establish a democratically elected unChristian dictatorship in Australia requiring detailed knowledge of Parliamentary procedural legislation that the person in the street probably does not know exists, let alone reads”?
What was the role of gg Hurley and the Australia Future Leaders Foundation Ltd, a ”charity” without known assets, offices or staff, that received an about $18 MILLION gift advocated by the gg?
But, but Mister Speaker, Mister Speaker I am God, Mister Speaker, I am G.O.D., GOD Mister Speaker, and Mister Speaker, it is also true that Mister Speaker I am also Nelson Mandela Mister Speaker, and, AND, A-N-D- AND Mister Speaker, I am also Genghis Khan, yes, YES Mister Speaker, It is true, AND , Mister Speaker, Abraham Lincoln, Yes, yes Abraham Lincoln I am I am, But, that’s not all of course, I am, I AM I AM Mister Speaker I AM Mister Speaker I AM also Mohandas Ghandi, and of course, I am also the Main main man in Australia,.. and .. and .. and ..OH, F.F.S., JUST P..S OFF!!!!!
David, you sound understandably frustrated. I see the main problem is: 1. the quality of politicians, 2. the quality of media investigation. Do you think if Morrison walks tomorrow, or today, that the fundamental situation will improve? Nature abhors a vacuum and actually, Morrison already departed on Election Day, providing a space for the next cab off the corrupt rank. Dutton? This planned coup is still no doubt bubbling along under the radar but who involved will admit it? Certainly not Murdoch’s mob nor any politician in on it.