Morrison’s Vaccine March and Rollout – The Placebo Effect
We were never going to meet anything close to Morrison’s vaccine march and rollout, as he arrogantly pronounced. It was foot in mouth disease, a muppet show. The European supply issue was totally predictable from early last year even when Morrison placed his solo order on behalf of Australia and backed it up with the one and only domestic manufacture of the same product.
As for Pfizer, we have been promised 20 million, just enough to cover phase 1a and 1b rollout (14-16 million doses), but we don’t even have enough to cover 4 million now or the immediate future, only 1 million delivered to date and there are no eagles in the clouds as we speak. Again, same situation, US like Europe will protect their own market and citizens first, the US are always in the business of protective trade practices – free trade is almost a global myth especially on vital products and resources such as food, fuel, energy, medicines and vaccines, not to mention patents. And God, because of that grand muppet wizard, Trump didn’t they need it more than us for their 328 million population to our 25 million – all through last year, predictable. And right now, despite ramping up the US rollout, as many being vaccinated in one day as Australia all year to date, UK too (the allies); with all this vaccine, the pandemic is still rising on its fourth wave.
As we have all been saying here, Morrison put all our eggs in one basket last year and now we are reaping the result of his incompetent and arrogant gamble. No talk even of Novavax, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson other than a bare rumour or mention. The UK placed multiple orders last year across at least 5 vaccines, not relying solely on their Oxford AstraZeneca prodigy. Even the grand muppet wizard got 3 holes in one – all domestically produced free of potential border export restrictions (the allies). We were warned all along about national fences and vaccine nationalism in fighting this pandemic but no, we have allies who will protect the colony.
Morrison’s vaccine march and rollout – It was never going to happen.
Morrison thought AstraZeneca would get him to the next election with Pfizer as the backup. No doubt many Liberals bought shares for profit last year in AZ or CSL before and around the government announcements. And just may be this is why the Morrison and Federal Government have remained silent and procrastinated for so long.
Now the Liberal propaganda has shifted today on opening mass vaccination clinics – Well DOH! But where the bloody hell are the vaccines? A cart and horse with no payload. Thank God and our States and Territories for the miracle of such a low infection rate in Australia, the silver lining.
But isn’t it obvious to us all, we’ve been bled and shafted? Morrison doesn’t listen – big bag of wind and egg yolk, why are we still listening to him?
The killing is more than mere bullets, even Morrison understands that and the illusion of democracy, the placebo effect.
The Governor
Our ecclesiastical prime minister –
He only listens to what he wants to listen to
and that will never change.
Women will never change him, man nor dog.
Therapy will never change him.
Reason will never change him nor common sense.
Empathy and compassion can’t change him
because there is no space for these to grow.
There is no vaccine to protect us from the likes of him;
after the party.
God will never change him,
no justice or angel of peace.
Jen won’t change him, no tongues, no prophecy,
no blinding light on the way to Canberra.
He is the epitome of stone,
the lava which spits in your face
as you hand him the keys to heaven.
He attacks anything that moves
in a direction not of his choosing;
after the party,
long live the party dead.
He is a failed managing director
in two countries, the tourism wars.
A liar and public, corporate thief.
He was absent in the thick of the fire,
absent from the crowd that gathered at our door.
He is ecclesiastical,
the land will never change him,
no wiser or elder evermore;
after the party.
He is a Liberal, the member for Cook,
they gave to us a shadow of the past
and he who stares at us from the dead
he places on the hill.
Misogyny and crocodile tears,
bullets, slogans, sermons, smears.
No cross, stars or serpent sky
will light the path and touch him now;
after the party,
long live the party dead.
Listen to the wisdom of women?
He doesn’t even hear himself
and this my friends is our prime minister,
our beloved leader and preacher,
preserver of the colonies,
the one who a handful of bogan
wayward parliamentarian vote for
to maul and govern this country;
after the party,
long live the party,
kiss and cuddle now you’re dead.
By Barddylbach
That rich parts of Sydney get many times the supply of poor areas says it all
Shame shame
“As for Pfizer, we have been promised 20 million…” It has me wondering: which American weapons company will get the job to build the missiles in, supposedly, in Australia as part of the vaccine deal. Just a thought, nothing more than that.
I was at my doctor’s this afternoon. She hadn’t heard of Morrison’s Pfizer announcement from yesterday evening.
How hard is it for a government department to send out mass emails to all clinics or hospitals in Australia?
If they don’t have the faculty to send out bulk emails perhaps they could employ me to build it for them. I’ve worked with govt databases, I’ve even built govt databases… they can do anything you ask them to.
Sloppy work, guys.
Michael,
Mr. Wonderful Announcements must have been almost orgasmic with joy (no, it wasn’t a torch in his pocket) as he stood there telling us all how he had done yet another deal that will more than likely come a cropper in the future.
Kronomex,
He’s overjoyed to tell us he’s secured 20M doses of Pfizer.
Note the word “secured”.
He’s also said that the vaccinations won’t be full-steam ahead until late in 2021.
Bottom line? He’s secured 20M doses, but they won’t be in his hot little hands for another six months.
A friend on FB asked (referring to AZ), ‘Question is……who is making $$$$$Millions?????’
Reply, ‘Oh that’ll be the guy wearing the red shark’s cap at the front of the queue…er no back of the queue… ummm in the queue.. oh fuck I don’t know, the one who has already had his vaccine, but fuck me if it wasn’t a Pfizer jab!’
The implied script behind the latest decision last night to lose AstraZeneca for the under 50s but okay for those over; and we understand the risk-benefit ratio above and below between risk of death by clot vs risk of death by Covid-19, we get that but, ‘you don’t get blood clots over 50’?
Still totally incoherent. ‘People over 50 don’t get blood clots’ – More people over 50 on heart medications, blood thinners (anticoagulants), antihypertensive drugs than any other age group. Makes no sense at all. Not only that but they haven’t even mentioned these pre-existing conditions being a marker for the decision either way. But hey its okay for over 50s they can use our excess supply… What excess supply? The one we are expecting to have next month for the rest of the year. Besides we need to protect our share investment.
Didn’t the some Nordic countries discontinue AstraZeneca early on because of unexplained fatalities in the elderly or did I dream about that?