Morrison’s Trojan Horse – The ABC and the Battle for Eden-Monaro

By Jon Chesterson

While we must love our ABC, absolutely but not absolute, right now the ABC (like Morrison and his Ministers incestuously tripping over their own policies) spend more time suppressing and attacking the Opposition or leaving them in oblivion than examining the truth and tackling the lies, excesses and abuses of the Liberal and Federal Government in power, doing their bidding.

They follow Morrison’s announcements every day, word for word interrupting any news on the ABC News channel giving Morrison and his ministers unprecedented free air time for him to go on and on with his sermons, admonishments, self-praise, lies and attacks on Labor who haven’t been in office for over 7 years. Funding for this and that, and more than half promised never sees light of day unless it is to fund his own party pocket and himself, big body corporates, mining and Trump’s USA.

You’ll hear no critique or analysis of Liberal policy and government from the ABC except the occasional satire, which I am expecting will be the next commentary suite of programs and comedy to disappear under the holy cow of appointed cronies and CEO on the ABC Board by the Liberals; and their spending cuts (an inverse oxymoron of their infamous Indue welfare scam, Great Barrier Reef, Sports fraud, electoral pork-barrelling, bushfire, Jobseeker, Jobkeeper, latest military spending and hedonistic carnival of other Liberal pleasures) sending us to Poseidon’s global den of iniquity.

We are on a road to Patriotic Pentecostal destruction as Morrison takes useless mindless pokes at the Dragon… agh! Anyone would think he was St George but the moron will be knocked off his horse long before he gets his pitiful lance up, and we will suffer for it – We already are. The kingdom of heaven is at hand! (Anyone remember his maiden speech? It wasn’t that long ago).

… and where is the ABC other than shitting themselves about their jobs, attacking Labor and progressive social policy – Enter compatriot bully Patricia Karvelas voila!

One thing’s for sure, the Trojan Horse, the Greeks are bringing down Troy and our ABC by turning everyone against it, for Achilles to drag the ‘devil’ Hector and much needed progressive social, human and environmental policy all around the walls of our Liberal infested fiefdom. You won’t find our ABC there but that is where they damn well should be – Calling this government to account, our number 1 media priority in the public interest and the interests of our country and our children.

Tomorrow is Eden-Monaro, another Trojan Horse now set up and loaded by Morrison and ‘his’ ABC to continue the curse. For God’s sake people don’t vote Liberal!



What the words

we poets sow

if a thousand lies undo

what’s dead rise again

this long dark night subdue

Sweet as the desert

sand on sea

no one lies

no one dies tonight

you and I

so what say we continue

this rebellion?

(Soliloquy from Patriot Lies by Barddylbach, 24 June 2020).





