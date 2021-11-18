Morrison’s priorities say it all

Apparently, the most pressing issues for this government to address are dealing with non-existent voter fraud and protecting religious organisations’ rights to bigotry.

The fact that, after 8 years in government, they didn’t have an emissions reduction “plan” until a couple of days before COP26 is neither here nor there. They have important stuff to do like coming up with new three-word slogans, giving interviews on 2GB, high vis photo shoots, social media posts, and FIFO visits to wherever the latest disaster hits.

We have Alan Tudge bringing up the history curriculum again – we don’t want our kids feeling ashamed says Alan (unless they’re gay because that’s somehow bad).

Scotty’s priorities have nothing to do with what is in the best interests of the nation he supposedly leads (cough) – they are solely dictated by how to appeal to the potential One Nation and UAP voters. That’s why Morrison won’t criticise nutters like Craig Kelly and George Christensen and Matt Canavan and our Deputy PM (who apparently thinks his incoherence is entertaining??).

The get-the-government-out-of-my-life line is madness. It feeds the narrative that government can’t be trusted and endorses conspiracy theories about coercive control.

Government ministers often preface their comments with “Australians want” or “Australians know” yet they seem to be only pandering to the noisy far right. According to every poll, climate action, integrity and accountability are high on the list of what Australians want.

Former Labor minister Barry Jones has sounded an urgent call for Australians to demand better “because democracy is under serious threat and both the Coalition and the federal ALP have no vision beyond the election of 2022”.

“Only an active citizenry can prevent sliding towards authoritarian or populist democracy with its endless appeals to the short term and self-interest,” Jones says.

We have Kevin Rudd and Malcolm Turnbull teaming up, John Hewson and Barry Jones, the Business Council and the National Farmers Federation and ACOSS, not to mention the state premiers and a growing number of pissed-off foreign leaders, all lining up together to tell Morrison’s government they are not doing their job adequately.

Time to get rid of these dangerous, self-serving, talentless amateurs.

