Morrison’s misinformation campaign is his greatest weapon
STEVE BANNON, sometime White House Chief Strategist in the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump, coined the term “flood the zone with shit”.
This strategy, succinctly identified by Bannon though not created by him, involves disseminating masses of disinformation intended to seed public mistrust and erode the public’s ability to determine what is true. Overwhelmed by disinformation, it becomes impossible to identify one coherent narrative and the search for truth becomes too exhausting to pursue.
When the public is exhausted, the zone has been flooded with shit. There is confusion, anger, insecurity and fear, and having concluded that there is no knowable truth in politics, people instead yearn for an authoritative leader, someone who appears to cut through the shit for them, as the only feasible alternative.
In Australia we are desperately dog-paddling through the shit-flooded zone, trying to keep our heads above the solids. With a Prime Minister who is recognised as a liar internationally and domestically and a Government that is prepared to support him despite his mendacity, thus participating in it, we have no hope of determining what is true in the political narrative they currently dominate.
With a largely captive media who no longer act as gatekeepers speaking truth to power, we have lost our most important defence against the deceit and duplicity of those for whom power is the only goal.
The need for clicks is a primary determinant in what is published and how, to an extent inconceivable before the internet and social media. Add to this the flagrant preferencing of the Federal Government by the majority of the mainstream media and you have the perfect conditions in which to flood the zone.
There are still voices that speak the truth in a valiant attempt to outswim the tsunami of lies, but they are too rarely in the mainstream.
And so it is that in a time of pandemic, when we are fast approaching a Federal Election, the outcome of that Election is likely to be determined not by the neglect unto death of elderly people in aged care facilities and not by the catastrophic failure of the Federal Government to manage the pandemic and its effects, but by leaked text messages and the scandals of personal betrayal.
Why? Because leaked text messages and the soap opera of individual psychodramas get more clicks than policies, even when those policies have been proven critical failures with horrendous consequences. These scandals offer titillation, light relief from the futile daily struggle to determine what is true and the despair that comes with being overwhelmed by lies.
The scandalous can make us laugh, albeit bitterly. It is amusing to mock the powerful who control our future and in the mocking, we can forget for a moment that however ridiculous, brutal, amoral and unethical they are, they still control our future.
We are only human and we must forgive one another, declares Prime Minister Scott Morrison who, over a long political career, has shown not a moment’s concern for anyone’s interests other than his own while overseeing brutal policies that have brought death and despair to Australians and refugees alike.
That Morrison’s efforts to humanise himself and his colleagues have accelerated in sync with the scandals is telling. We’ve all made mistakes so we should be able to forgive them in our leaders, is his spin. No matter the incommensurate nature of those mistakes and the power differential between them and us. We all screw up. It’s human to err and to forgive is divine. You can read this as another level of shit flooding, in which corrupted power tries to fool you that we’re equal.
To some degree, however, everyone is complicit. When the ruling class floods the zone with irresistible scandal, of course we’re going to pay attention and they know this. It’s the equivalent of throwing us cake for an immediate sugary fix, as opposed to providing the more substantial bread we need to survive. We become so hooked on cake that bread doesn’t satisfy our cravings, even though without it we will weaken. It takes an effort of will to resist the cake and demand the bread, and we’re already dealing with a pandemic.
The flooding strategy is intended to produce a maze of narratives and counter-narratives so complex and confusing that we have neither the time nor the energy to find our way through them. A pandemic offers the ideal opportunity for this manipulation.
This time in our history is sometimes described as the “post-truth” era, however, it isn’t so much “post” (the truth is out there somewhere) as truth sunk five fathoms deep in a sewage pond of disinformation by people who’ve understood that making truth impossible to find is the most useful propaganda tool of all time.
So far.
This article was originally published on Independent Australia.
The faecal tsunami that is Scummo and Crony Co. Inc. is still making its way towards us and as soon Merdeock (we know that he always gets advanced warnings of when elections are called) unclenches his sphincter we’ll have to start running for the hills or drown in the lies, dirt, and filth that will wash over us in a wall of stinking night soil.
“They” are there in huge numbers these days, controllers, bosses, organisers, executive ordergivers. Dinosaur sized, pigsized, ratsized, maggotsized, microbe sized, they exist and get active in shops, staffrooms, boardrooms, offices, everywhere where this shitpushing exists. To stay superior, profitable, “elite” (hah), exclusive, winners.., this class must inform, misinform, noninform, whatever, just to stay in front of the rigged system. Lies don’t really exist, it is just the one way traffic of the story, the position, the doctrine. Fear and guilt is at the core of political, religious, and social organisation, with the upper predators making it work ONLY for them. It seems to be an endless shitsandwicheatingfest for us, the ranks of peasants and mugs. To have an ugly, lazy, incompetent lying flea like Morrison, and a horde of similar followers, is appalling for most of us and the planet, yet enough punters get on the conservative liar’s tram rather than walk in truth, for poverty, outsider status and nervy attacks are not palatable. Yet we must fight, for sanity and decency. Otherwise, the liars, the distorters, the uncivilised savages and predators will win, again. (consider reading “the death of expertise”, Tom Nicholls.) Leaders lie, followers trail along, convoys of protest appear, no-one knows why..?? Sickening.
We need to be clear on what Joyce said last year about Morrison before the spin doctors completely turn the thing around :
“He [Morrison] is a hypocrite and a liar from my observations and that is over a long time,” Joyce said in the message, dated March last year.
“I have never trusted him, and I dislike how earnestly [he] rearranges the truth to a lie.”
You can’t get much clearer than that can you ? But now Joyce appears to be saying that since he got back into the position of Deputy Prime Minister ( and his salary doubled ! ) he now sees Morrison as :
“a person of high integrity and honesty in what is possibly the most difficult job in the nation.”
Personally I don’t believe that Joyce has changed his opinion of Morrison but I do understand that he really, really likes the perks of office : your salary going from $211,000 to $433,000 tends to do that.
Earlier in the week, we should not forget, that Barnaby called on his anonymous colleague who had the text exchange with Gladys Berejiklian to reveal their identity :
“I would suggest that if you know anything about this don’t wait to be outed,” Joyce told reporters on Wednesday.
Still the minister in question – now thought to be Spud Dutton – has refused to reveal themselves and the Liberal machine is trying every diversionary tactic to bury this.
I mention this now because I am disturbed at the way these things are buried by these crooks – we still don’t know where Porter got his anonymous donation, estimated to be in the region of a million dollars, to fund his defamation case against the ABC. The guy was an attorny general, he is a public servant, we employ him ; we must insist that he come clean.
Steve Bannon is right, these people are flooding the zone with shit to protect themselves . We can’t let them get away with it !
A great post Jennifer.
To re-frame a long held aphorism attributed to Karl Marx, ( ‘Religion is the opiate of the masses’ ) in our contemporary and largely post-religious Australia, mainstream media has emerged fill the gap that religion once played, and has indeed now become the opiate of the masses. And it is built on the First Commandment for selling newspapers that Keith Murdoch followed more than 100 years ago : that is, sensationalism (inclusive of reporting on wars), always sells newspapers.
So now we have a unholy trinity, the three generation dynasty of Murdochs, Keith, Rupert and Lachlan working to shape public opinion in this nation that will best advantage their commercial interests. It is no co-incidence that the Murdoch dynasty descends from a line of 18th and 19th century clergymen.
For Rupert, though he has been an American citizen since 1986, still regards Australia as his special commercial feeding ground, and the Australian people, a special congregation for the dissemination of sensational stories, quarter-truths, misinformation and lies. Meanwhile, the inheritors of the ‘ God is on my side’ view of the world as Morrison certainly is, along with his political fellow travellers are seeking to raise the status of religiosity in this country, and the appalling Religious Discrimination Bill they are seeking to pass, is just part of this.
And it is not just Murdoch. As I peruse the now Nine News newspaper ‘ The Age ‘ each day, I cannot help but observe the number of time a photo of Morrison looms out at me, and I am reminded that former LNP Treasurer Peter Costello has caved out a lucrative career for himself ‘post politics ‘ ( I use that term ironically), and heads the Nine Media company as Chair of the Board. Labor as an alternative government, seems to almost come from Mars, such is dearth of good policy information being reported on in this newspaper these days Despite this despairing history, and despite the massive mainstream media support in 2019 ( inclusive of Clive Palmer’s many millions), we need to remind ourselves that Morrison gained power with just a handful of seats, and is much more on the nose this time round. Independent media sources such as The AIMN are steadily making inroads into the dominant political epistemological of our times.
Should Labor win, as they should, the real battle will be for them to hold power for a second term, as the forces promoting the opiate of the masses will be vigorous.