Scott Morrison And Finding The Right Level Of Panic
“I was lucky enough to get 812 rolls of toilet paper before the panic-buyers grabbed it!”
If Scott Morrison were accused of rearranging the deck chairs on The Titanic I’m sure he’d tell us that he wasn’t going to be rushed into anything and that he and his first mate Just Joshing are currently working on a plan and pretty soon they’ll respond in a calm, measured way.
It’s part of his schtick: To sell himself as someone who won’t be rushed into anything, as the calm, thoughtful person who considers things and then announces the solution which, almost without exception is to chuck $2 billion at the problem. Drought, “Here’s two billion!” Bushfires: “We’ve established a two billion dollar Bushfire Relief Fund”! Coronavirus: “We’re working with the states and there’s a two billion dollar fund for extra resources to deal with the problem.”
Now you may have heard that some of the people affected by the issue at hand are having trouble accessing the money, Well, it is taxpayers’ money and we need to be very careful to ensure it’s spent wisely so there’ll be none of this elimination of red tape that the government loves to spruik whenever big business is involved. Environmental impacts? Red tape! Safety audits? Red tape! Effects on local community? Red tape!
Of course, it could also be because – until recently – our prudent economic managers were trying their level best to ensure that the coming budget was in surplus. In order to help with this, as much of the spending as possible had to be put off until future budgets in the hope that circumstances had improved. That’s probably why Andrew Colvin suggested at Senate Estimates that the money in the Bushfire Recovery Fund wasn’t in the Budget Papers because it was “notional”.
Ok, just about every economist who doesn’t worship on the altar of Milton Friedman thinks that a surplus when the economy is more anaemic than a haemophiliac at a Vampires’ Ball would be the wrong thing, but Scott Morrison announced that we had a surplus and when you announce something has happened before it actually has, and argue with people who say that it hasn’t happened yet, you look mighty silly when it turns out that they were right.
Calling yourself a good economic manager is fine when times are good or average, but when the iceberg hits, nobody really thanks the captain when he announces how much was saved by not equipping the ship with lifeboats. The quiet Australians may have been able to forgive moving money from the NDIS to prop up the budget, but now that this coronavirus thing has hit, it’s time to panic because it might affect anyone. No, it’s not just Tiny Tim missing out because Bob Cratchet works for Scrooge, it’s anyone and everyone.
Quick everyone, stock up. We could all be isolated at any moment. And there’s no toilet paper left in the supermarkets!! Shit… No, don’t!!
While the GST on toilet paper may be exceeding expectations, the government has decided that they need to announce a stimulus package. Let’s be quite clear here. It’s only these unexpected things like Coronavirus, Drought, Bushfires, etc. It certainly wasn’t the falling revenues, rising unemployment and any of the things that government had control over. Anyone suggesting that the budget was never going to be in surplus was just wrong because we’d already announced that it was in surplus and once we’ve announced something then it’s true and any suggestion that it’s just notional, is quite unpatriotic!
Yes, we can forget the surplus. It was never that important. No, today we’ll have announcements about a big stimulus package, but not like Labor’s because that was a waste of money. They spent money to avoid a recession, but they didn’t need to because we didn’t have one anyway. The Liberals are going to spend money and we’ll still have a recession, so they’ll be able to say that the circumstances they had to deal with were harder. Today we’ll hear that people on welfare are eligible for a bonus payment. Eligible? Does that mean they have to apply and the Sports Minister will decide who gets it? Or is it eligible like volunteer firefighters were eligible for a payment providing they could prove that they were financially impacted by not being at their normal place of work?
Of course, the main focus seems to be on the economic impact of the pandemic. To a certain extent that’s understandable. At this precise moment, the way the world economies are reacting is more likely to affect people than the actual pandemic: Supply shortages, stock markets crashing, people lose wages because their employer shuts down are all having a direct effect on billions of people, while the virus itself has only touched a relative few. However, that could quickly change.
And that’s where it’s so hard to find the correct level of panic. When you hear about the empty supermarket shelves, it’s easy to wonder if one should have watched more of those shows about zombies for educational reasons about preparing oneself by stockpiling and boarding up the house. But other hand, when someone says that it’s nothing to worry about because it’s probably going to kill less people than your average flu, there’s a certain soothing reassurance about that and I’d like to believe them.
And I would. It’s only the fact that Andrew Bolt is one of the people saying it that makes me think I should start shopping and watch an episode of “The Walking Dead”.
5 commentsLogin here Register here
Return to home page
-
Yes Minister
-
Josephus
-
Ken
-
Ill fares the land
-
paul walter
The dunny paper debacle which was almost certainly incited by social media constitutes proof that all forms of social media should be shut down and criminalized. Nothing in the history of the species could have prepared us for the evolution of fuckwitus dunnypaperus (closely related to fuckwitus handsterilizerus) Evidently fuckwitus dunnypaperus lacks the capacity to consider a bidet as a perfectly acceptable and ecologically superior alternative to bloody dunny paper !!! It is imperative that unbelievably mindless excuses for a communication system which infect the sheeple with comparable loss of all cognitive function be abolished forthwith.
A bidet, newspaper, flannels or rags, even broad leafed plants; instead of thinking constructively pinbrained hysteria and frenzied violence show we are just not able to overcome greed or to adapt to the changing, heating world. We will drown in our superfluity of goods and of our numbers. Good night.
I’ve searched and cannot find COVID-19 gives you diarrhea so why the panic on toilet paper is beyond me !
If Scotty from Marketing was rearranging the deck chairs, he would be loudly proclaiming that he saw it coming months, if not years earlier. His utterly supercilious posturing about how much foresight he has is actually beyond nauseating. His “prediction” that COVID-19 should be treated as a pandemic was noting more than a stunt to create a crisis for him, and him alone to solve. Unhappily, many Australians have now totally forgotten how much we saw of the real Scotty from Marketing during the bushfires – the petulance, the personal neediness, the conviction that he is revered in much the same way as Kim Jong-Un, his puerile reactions to having his phony and marketing-driven overtures rejected. That’s before you get to his constant lying, blustering and general incompetence. Today I despair for Australia that the person in charge of the most corrupt and incompetent government since Federation is “preferred PM”. You have got to be kidding me. His moronic and self-serving claims about how his package is better and how the economy was strong under “his government” are simply laughable – or would be if this were not a genuine crossroads for Australia. The gift of COVID-19 was simply heaven-sent for our disgrace for a PM – he could, as you have opined, inflate what is a serious matter into a total crisis, because that gave him the perfect opportunity to read from his script (written by the CMO). The real Morrison was on display during the bushfires. This is the facade Morrison. It would be churlish to not acknowledge that he is, for a change, doing stuff that he should have been doing long ago, but I believe I have a genuine sense of who and what Morrison is and what we saw during the bushfires and interviews where he pompously brushes of questions he doesn’t want to or can’t answer or when he stupidly took his Hawaii trip and the PMO (on his instructions no doubt), lied about it are images that are far closer to the real Scotty from Marketing. Perhaps we should applaud someone who is so doggedly determined to promote his personal brand, but in this case, his “brand” is manufactured – whatever he does, he is a phony.
Wot Ill fares says.
He was inflating rapidly at his presser, this is when he is at his aggravating worst.
Laura Tingle observed that the package was meant to work through business and still the government refuses to acknowledge wider underlying issues as to unemployment, while Andrew Probyn suggested that the governments problem was to be doing fiscal stimulus without admitting Rudd was right to do it a decade ago… typical parsimonious mentality.