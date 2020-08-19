Morrison Promises Free Rides For All Once Unicorn Is Genetically Engineered!

Ok, I’ve realised that it’s not even worth commenting any more. I mean there are only three sorts of people in the world:

Those who are already aware that Morrison is all about the announcement and the details can be worked out later, but they almost certainly won’t be because the devil is in the detail and he definitely doesn’t want to go round releasing the devil. Those believe Scotty and, incidentally, are buying shares in my unicorn which is a certainty for the Melbourne Cup because unicorns can fly, and finally, Those with a vested interest in seeing Morrison succeed.

So when Scotty announced that he’d procured vaccines for everyone and that he was making them compulsory, I had to concede that he’s getting better at his distractions. After all, the compulsory thing created just enough controversy that people didn’t notice that the vaccine was yet to be developed… Or that he doesn’t have a contract, just a letter of intent, which basically means that all going well, we’ll work out something when and if they succeed before anyone else does.

This is much better than the announcing that the Budget was back in surplus next year, or the notional bushfire fund, or the Arts funding that won’t happen until the Arts is back up and running again because you can’t be giving those artsy people money to develop ideas unless they already have an audience, or the press conferences where the government tells everyone that they’re putting billion or so into something even the same billion that was promised last year but hey, things change so it’s good to remind you press people that this is happening.

Yes, good old Scotty managed to take the focus off aged care and the Ruby Princess…

Actually is it just me, or does anyone else find it strange that when an inquiry finds that Dutton’s department had nothing to do with Covid-19 positive people getting into the country that he claims that it’s completely vindicated them? To compare it to what’s happening in Victoria where the papers constantly refer to the Hotel quarantine fiasco, I think we’d find it strange if the private security firm tried to suggest that they’d been vindicated if an inquiry found that they had nothing to do with stopping the guests who were leaving the hotel when they were meant to be in quarantine…

But Victoria’s a strange place at the moment. The Herald-Sun was printing stories about Sam Newman running for Lord Mayor. If you don’t know who Sam is, you’re lucky. Sam is ex-footballer who appeared to be forging a career by playing the clown on “The Football Show” but more recent years have shown that not only was he not playing, but that he probably had far too concussions to be let out in public without supervision when crossing the road… (Actually, I probably should have ended the previous sentence after the word “public”!)

And Andrew Bolt was trying to run an argument that the lockdown was unnecessary because, well, most of those who’ve died were likely to have died anyway… Some people seem to have bought this argument but you only have to stop to think and you realise that he’s deliberately framing it the wrong way round. It’s like arguing that we don’t need life guards because the people who have drowned were likely to have drowned anyway. Yes, but it’s the ones that they’ve saved that’s the issue. We don’t know how many more cases we’d have and how many healthy people would have died without the lockdown.

Yes, Scotty did well today. We’ll have vaccines for all and they’ll be free, even if there’s no such thing as a free lunch. He’s negotiated something that’s not a contract because we’d be silly to enter into one for a product that’s yet to be invented, when we could enter into a much better arrangement for something non-existent with Angus Taylor for twice the price.

