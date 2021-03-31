Morrison pledged 4 million vaccinations by March, we got 600,000
By TBS Newsbot
Scott Morrison pledged to have the country vaccinated by October, starting with four million by March 31. He’s since changed both targets.
At the start of the year, Scott Morrison set the organs of Australia’s health system a pure marketing challenge. The entire population would be vaccinated by October. Doing some quick maths, and that’d mean twenty million people would receive two doses in eight months. The first marker of success, per Scott Morrison, would be 4 million Australians vaccinated by March 31.
So far, we’ve managed to vaccinate 600,000, which is about 15% of the original target. In response, the government has moved the goalposts, stating that they’ll now reach that mark by the end of April. We’ll also no longer be fully vaccinated by October.
However, to meet that target, we’ll have to vaccinate 121,400 a day.
As we reported in February, “Prime Minister Scott Morrison has suggested the rollout capacity will start at around 80,000 doses per week and increase from there. That’s 16,000 a day (over five-day weeks), well short of the required 200,000 a day. The planned peak capacity hasn’t been announced, but even back-of-the-beer-mat calculation would suggest a minimum of 167,000 vaccines per day to give two doses each to 20 million Australians in the eight months between March and October 2021. The longer it takes to reach such capacity, the higher that daily number will get — or we will not reach the target vaccination percentage this year.”
An unrealistic target is one factor, but the rollout has also been impacted by circumstance. Beyond the international supply issues, they have been errors, booking issues, and a general vagueness around who gets what when. Indeed, doctors told publications that they were beating their heads “against a wall” due to issues with the rollout’s implementation.
This week was punctuated by two clusters in Queensland, purportedly spread by unvaccinated health workers. As it stands, Queensland is now experiencing a three-day lockdown, with the known cases up to 15.
Despite all this, Catherine Bennett, the chair of epidemiology at Deakin University, is hopeful. In conversation with The Guardian, she said that the numbers will grow “exponentially” as our rollout has been anything but “usual”.
In February, a group of UNSW researchers offered a different take. “It seems clear that to deliver at the scale needed to meet government targets won’t be possible through GPs and pharmacies alone. What’s needed are mass vaccination sites as proposed in the 2018 NSW Health Influenza Pandemic Plan. In a dedicated centre, trained nurses could vaccinate at a rate of between 80-100 people per hour. A similar approach in the UK has seen conference centres, sports stadiums, churches and mosques all co-opted as mass vaccination hubs, to great effect,” they noted.
This article was originally published on The Big Smoke.
“Every time he speaks, let alone thinks, he weakens the nation.” a paraphrased line from Moe to Curly of the Three Stooges fame.
Yawn!!!!! Another day, another disappointment from Scummo ….. why did we expect anything else form the worst Prim Monster since Federation in 1901 ….
As usual all Morrison wanted was his photo/video splashed across every known media outlet in the country receiving his “jab, just like the good little brave loyal patriotic Aussie battler that he is. That was all he wanted…his job was done and stuff the bloody rest of you idiots out there!…..
Knono says..,”every day he speaks..,” Horrorson the P M or Poxed Mentality, we get worse, and, we do, every day being cringeworthy, humiliating. To have a skinful of excremental, superstitious, selfinflating poop posing is revolting. The backstabbing advertising and office bumboy failure is peter principled out of sight, lower than a mossie’s mort’s dock. And, you cannot dredge up and reshuffle third grade nohopers and pretend you have a team of any quality. From the top down there is no talent, only a drive to be noticed, screw the tax payer, serve profiteers and corporate fuhrers. Merde Dog’s empire of pronate poltroons and political perverts, all for sustaining cosmic egos of tax avoiders, coercers, domineering feudal freaks and felons. It STINKS. Poor and Buggered, my country.
Instead of making grand announcements of unachievable targets that sound great on the nightly news bulletin, which is as far as Morrison can see ahead, surely a true Leader would make a statement somewhat along the line of, we are receiving vaccines and their roll-out will be a work in process, depending on many variables that may affect the time it will take to vaccinate everyone, from possible supply line issues here and abroad to further pandemic outbreaks and needs to assist our neighbours in the Pacific and PNG. The Australian people will be kept up to date as to how the roll-out is progressing and every effort will be made to see it done as soon as possible, and we are on this Journey together,
I know it is not as sexy as a grand announcement that everyone will be vaccinated by lunchtime tomorrow, but it would cut out the need for daily announcements blaming everyone else as to why his target for vaccinations fell short by 3.5 million.
I notice that the corrupt, self-promoting, self-serving MorriSCAM made sure he was FIRST in line to get vaccinated! To hell with front line workers, nurses, vulnerable elderly patients et al … MorriSCAM rushes to the front of the queue in a disgusting display of selfishness and self-preservation that truly reveals how un-Christian and self-obsessed this Hillsong Cultist and sanctimonious bible-thumping hypocrite really is!
The fact is that everything – absolutely EVERYTHING – Morrison says is either a bald-faced LIE; a staggering piece of self-promoting bullshit, a condescending utterance displaying his contempt for ordinary working- and middle-class Australians; a vicious character-assassinating piece of slander against anyone who is remotely left-wing, a member of the LNP or The Greens or against anyone who refuses to believe in the LNP’s regressive anti-climate-change crap or misogynistic, racist ideology and right-wing extremism!
The fact is that everything – absolutely EVERYTHING – Morrison DOES is devious, underhanded, self-serving and, usually, turns to SHIT in record time!
Morrison is a smug, arrogant, totally corrupt sociopath who has all the compassion of a starving crocodile, zero integrity and not one iota of credibility. Morrison couldn’t tell the truth if his life depended upon it and is about as shallow as a carpark puddle!
But but PM no hose aloha chook daddy ‘alledgedly’ got the billionaire Pfizzer genetic m-rna concoction??!
Ah that pharmacom AZ vax. A few facts:
Canadian health officials on Monday suspended use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for people under age 55 following concerns the vaccine might be linked to rare blood clots, according to U.S. News & World Report.
According to ABC News, Deeks said the committee updated its recommendations amid new data from Europe suggesting the risk of blood clots is now potentially one in 100,000 — much higher than the one-in-1-million risk stated before.
Although many European countries resumed using the AstraZeneca vaccine, Norway has not lifted its restrictions on the vaccine’s use after two independent research teams in Norway and Germany identified antibodies associated with the immune response that caused the type of blood clots experienced by some people who received the vaccine.
“This vaccine has had all the ups and downs. It looks like a rollercoaster,” said Dr Caroline Quach-Thanh, chair of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, when asked if the latest news will lead to further vaccine hesitancy in Canada.
Just last week AstraZeneca was accused by U.S. health agencies and federal scientists of misrepresenting efficacy data of its American clinical trial and failing to identify safety concerns related to the vaccine.
Got your vax passport yet?
In order to once again attend sporting events at Madison Square Garden, visit art galleries or eat at restaurants, New Yorkers will soon need an “Excelsior Pass,” the nation’s first “vaccine passport” . . .
And why would anyone believe this fucking lying toe rag? Failed scotty from marketing would not know enough about anything to do with covid, so how could he ever know just how many persons are getting vaccinated in any one day or week? We ceratainly should be utilising sports grounds, empty buildings & any other vacant sites to muster a larger number of nurses etc & to try & get more Australians innoculated. Well written article from TBS Newsbot!