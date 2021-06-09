Morrison must go – ASAP – and so must Albanese

I am ashamed to be Australian, and to have to admit that we have a government which refuses to see how the future of this planet depends on ALL wealthy nations – including Australia – planning effectively for global warming.

I am not a fool.

I have an honours science degree from Imperial College, London, plus an Australian law degree.

I believe the scientists.

I understand that we have an increasingly limited time in which we can make the changes necessary to ensure that our descendants will have a world which they can live in, and still have a reasonable level of comfort.

I lived in the UK through WWII. so I know that we can support rationing and restrictions and change generally – at least it will be easier when we are not suffering air raids and sea battles!

We have grown soft and complacent – and selfish.

Most of our population has sufficient resources and it would be easily possible to ensure that no one was below the poverty line.

We are destroying the habitats of multiple species and allowing the few to accumulate wealth – which buys them power – while watching the lives of millions in poorer countries being damaged beyond repair.

We must act to ensure that we elect politicians who will work, with leaders like the USA’s Joe Biden, to ensure that not only our own citizens, but the global population, can hope for a future.

We are at a decision point.

It is up to us all to make sure that we have governments prepared to make the right decisions.

We are running out of time, and electing governments like our present one will simply lead to irreversible damage.

I am no fan of the current Labor leadership, so they, too, need to think really hard about what they can do to ensure the global population really has a future.

What should have been our agenda since the 1980s, has now to be completed, properly, in less than a decade.

Get stuck in, folks.

It really is a matter of life and death!

