Morrison, Murdoch, Trump: A week of shambles

There are so many matters ripe your attention in this conservative capitalistic world, but mostly we just let them pass us by without much consideration. My “to read” file is chockers with things I told myself I must read but despite my best intentions I just don’t get around to it.

We have become so apathetic towards things that really matter that we barely stop to think of there imposition on our daily lives. And mostly all are as a result of the decisions our politicians make

So I thought I would just list a few, from the trivial to the serious, and ask that you reflect on them.

1 After an initial success over COVID-19 Victorians are now tired, shocked, anxious, stressed and frankly sick of it all, but the fight against this thing, this virus, must go on and people must obey the rules. If they don’t they could be responsible for the deaths of many of their fellow citizens.

Would you like that on your conscience?

2 The search is on for those three missing Palace Letters. Where they got to is anyone’s guess. Perhaps the AFP could help. They were discovered missing around July 18. As my mother used to say “Funny buggers goin’ on”

3 Now you know that fellow Tim Wilson, well it seems he provided direct assistance to the Institute of Public Affairs whilst he was the highly paid human rights commissioner, and at the same time he was soliciting endorsement for the 2016 election.

Well that’s what previously secret correspondence shows. Nothing surprises with our Tim.

4 Let’s start this one with a few tweets.

Australia sells Darwin port to China

Australia and US establish secret fuel stash in Darwin as part of combating China’s expansion policies.

Anyone else think this is odd. — Tony Windsor (@TonyHWindsor) July 29, 2020

Big news: James Murdoch quits the News Corp Board, citing disagreements over certain editorial content. Earlier this year a spokesman for James Murdoch said he and wife Kathryn were particularly disappointed with climate change denial by News Corp’s Australian outlets. pic.twitter.com/w4UZVI2vae — Michael Rowland (@mjrowland68) July 31, 2020

(I wonder why this is such big news. Any normal person would be disgusted with their particular brand of gutter journalism.)

This could make Newscorp more rabid than ever but at least it confirms something so many at Newscorp always deny. There is an editorial position and that is to deny climate change. https://t.co/lBn6hqxGKU — Barrie Cassidy (@barriecassidy) July 31, 2020

Earlier this year a spokesman for James Murdoch said he and wife Kathryn were particularly disappointed with climate change denial by News Corp’s Australian outlets. Ah that explains it.

5 That’s not all. Newscorp given yet another $10m for Foxtell on top of the $30m of taxpayer’s dollars they got a year or two back and the Minister at the time could never adequately explain why. We have a government without any accountability.

We are giving taxpayer money to commercial TV. What on earth for?

6 “I wouldn’t let my mum be in some of these places,” the Victorian premier said of the privately run and funded aged care facilities. I can attest to his statement.

Profit before care is their mantra and they are not required to have a registered nurse on duty.

Morrison is really feeling the heat on this one. Professional medical care is in the hands of visiting GPs. Greg hunt threw a capitalistic fit on Andrew’s attack over this means of making money. Recent events should be reported to the Royal Commission.

Will we ever grow intellectually to the point where we are able to discern and understand the potential for the good within us?

7 Just a thought, but do we have to spend billions on armory for wars we can never hope to win?

8 People are being kidnapped and thrown into un-marked cars on the streets of Portland. Reminds me somewhat of the CIA in Chile when the CIA took over the country and installed Pinochet.

9 Further to that, in the US last week rent support ended and financial subsidies have now ceased. For millions of people it means no money for rent or health insurance.

10 Frydenberg talks about his love for Thatcher and Reagan, as though they were conservative geniuses when we all know that Trump was the only genius from the right of politics.

Anyway, Thatcher did close the mines and in doing so creating massive unemployment. Now I wonder if that’s what Josh has in mind.

Poverty is the fault of the victim but wealth comes from virtue and both are the natural order of things.

11 And just to prove that the world hasn’t changed, a reporter questioned Trump on his ‘expert’ doctor who believes In Alien DNA and Sex Dreams With Demons causing cysts. The Doctor who also part of Firepower Ministries. Now that’s a surprise!

“She has often claimed that gynaecological problems like cysts and endometriosis are in fact caused by people having sex in their dreams with demons and witches, She alleges alien DNA is currently used in medical treatments, and that scientists are cooking up a vaccine to prevent people from being religious.”

Trump bolted away after that question.

Sometimes wisdom jumps a generation. Well we can always hope.

12 A demonstration of the ultimate failure of any society must be the prosecution of 10-year-old kids. A society that punishes and blames its children is a failed one. Biwa Kwan reports on SBS reports that:

“Of the nearly 600 children incarcerated in Australia each year, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander kids are over-represented. Close to 100 per cent of the youths in jail in the Northern Territory are Indigenous Australians.“

Something is drastically wrong with the moral compass of a nation when it legislates to jail 10-year-olds.

13 Unbelievable! From Julian Borger in The Guardian:

“The Trump administration has been consulting the former government lawyer who wrote the legal justification for waterboarding on how the president might try to rule by decree.”

Will it come to that? It very well could.

Some countries make a habit of institutionalising mediocre minds.

14 Now there are fresh claims that the Ruby Princess debacle is the fault of a Border Force official who misread a document.

Really?

15 The Treasury Secretary Steven Kennedy gave evidence to the Senate select committee on COVID-19 last week and guess what? The figures handed down by Treasurer Josh Freydenberg are already out of date.

16 The Prime Minister’s very secret COVID-19 commission is fast becoming just that. The PM’s department in refusing to release any documents associated with its work further entrenches the thought that they only have coal on their minds.

We have the most secret government in my lifetime. One that even refuses to meet in Canberra to discuss the government’s programs.

My thought for the day The ability of thinking human beings to blindly embrace what they are being told without referring to evaluation and the consideration of reason never ceases to amaze me. It is tantamount to the rejection of rationale explanation.

