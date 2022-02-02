Morrison is an “arsehole”, just ask his colleagues
It seems whatever he does, Scott Morrison leaves a bevy of disgruntled colleagues in his wake.
An early job was with the Tourism Task Force where he was 2IC. After he jumped ship to join its main rival, Tourism Council Australia run by Bruce Baird, the TTF was unimpressed and changed its employment contracts to prevent others from “doing a Morrison”.
From there, Morrison moved on to the Office of Tourism and Sport in New Zealand. Within weeks, the tourism board’s three most senior figures — the chair, the deputy chair and the chief executive — were gone.
“I suspect it was just about power,” said board member Gerry McSweeney. “You had the meeting of two people [Morrison and Tourism Minister Mike McCully] who were very ambitious.”
The Auditor-General was scathing about Morrison’s role in commissioning PwC to conduct a secret review of the board and then recommending they be sacked.
“We were surprised by the vehemence and timing of this advice,” the auditor-general commented. “Mr Morrison was aware that the board’s directors (including the chairperson) had deliberately been excluded from the review process, as part of the terms of reference.”
When interviewed last year, McSweeney said of Morrison, “Picking off soft targets, seems to have been a career projection of your PM.”
McCully resigned over the scandal and, with a year still left on his contract, Morrison returned to Sydney in March 2000, where he took up a position as the state director of the NSW Liberal Party.
After four years in that role, in a move that reeked of political cronyism, Morrison was rewarded when Joe Hockey, then tourism minister, gifted him the $350,000-a-year job as chief executive of its newly created tourism body, Tourism Australia where he, once again, ran foul of the board.
Its members complained that he did not heed advice, withheld important research data, was aggressive and intimidating, and ran the government agency as if it were a one-man show.
Confident that John Howard would ultimately back him, Morrison reportedly boasted that if then tourism minister Fran Bailey got in his way, he would bring her down. When board members called for him to go, however, Bailey agreed, and soon it was Morrison who was on his way. “Fran despised him,” says an industry insider. “Her one big win was ousting Scott. His ego went too far.”
“He was an invisible MD, he wasn’t present, he wasn’t around, he wouldn’t know anyone’s names,” one long-time staffer said.
A subsequent report from the Auditor-General regarding three contracts worth $184 million may shed more light on the real reason Morrison’s contract was terminated a year early.
The audit report revealed that information had been kept from the board, procurement guidelines breached and private companies engaged before paperwork was signed and without appropriate value-for-money assessments.
Out of a job, Morrison found his next sinecure after being parachuted into Cook, the seat of his former boss, Bruce Baird. And even that was dodgy. He failed dismally in the preselection ballot until the Telegraph did a defamatory hatchet job on the successful candidate, Michael Towke, who was then disendorsed by the executive.
Purportedly a moderate, as the party lurched to the right under the leadership of Abbott, so too did Morrison. “Supreme opportunism,” scoffed one senior Liberal when asked about the one-time moderate’s confrontational approach on asylum seekers. The more publicity that came Scott Morrison’s way, the more hardline he became.
According to Niki Savva’s book about the spill that installed Morrison as leader, Plots and Prayers, at an April 2018 lunch Michael Keenan, who served as justice minister when Morrison was immigration minister, told his West Australian colleagues, including Finance Minister Mathias Cormann, Attorney-General Christian Porter and Mr Morrison’s chief ally Ben Morton, that Morrison was an “absolute arsehole“.
“Porter joined in, saying he did not think Morrison was a team player. Cormann said he had seen Morrison up close now, and, in his opinion, Dutton was better,” Savva wrote in her book.
Julia Banks described Morrison like “menacing controlling wallpaper” during the period where she decided to leave the Liberal party after Malcolm Turnbull was deposed as prime minister.
“It was the three months of Morrison’s leadership that … was definitely the most gut-wrenching, distressing period of my entire career.”
Leaked texts between Gladys Berejiklian and a current Liberal federal cabinet minister during the 2019-20 bushfires suggest they share that low opinion.
“In one, [Gladys] described you as a horrible, horrible person, going on to say she did not trust you, and you are more concerned with politics than people,” Peter Van Onselen said at the National Press Club on Tuesday.
“The minister is even more scathing, describing you as a fraud and ‘a complete psycho’.”
And who could forget the French president who didn’t mince his words about Morrison’s lack of integrity – he’s a liar.
These criticisms are all coming from people who have worked closely with Morrison, people from his own side of politics, people who are supposedly part of his “team”, and other world leaders.
I can only concur with their informed opinions.
I agree with everything in this article, but i take umbrage at the headline: it should say ‘…ARSEHOLE.’
Now he seems to be almost begging that ‘strayan’s don’t make election about him but concentrate on all the many good achievements the LNP has done while ruining…running…the country. His ego is just fragile as The Donald’s and he can’t handle anything negative without getting nasty and petty and then scuttling off to sulk.
Fair call Jack. I’ll change it.
The man seems to have more than his fair share of bad character traits. In fact, it’s hard to find one good thing about the man. Yet his colleagues voted him in as their leader and nearly half the voters of this country voted him in again. It seems to me, we got what we (as a nation) asked for and have nobody but ourselves to blame. Have we finally woken up? Check this:
Malcolm Turnbull accused Morrison of having a ‘reputation of lying’
Scummo, the epitome of a politician: Shit from both ends.
Have a good afternoon all, I’m off to listen to Hawkwind and Gary Numan’s new albums while reading When Montezuma Met Cortés by Matthew Restall.
The voters who used their precious votes to install this stinking arsehole in the nation’s top job, share as much of the opprobrium as the arsehole himself. That includes the rusted on dickheads, the braindead, the tax avoiders, the spivs and the shonks, and of course the gospel prosperity church fuckwits led by a defender of child molesters, but not to ignore all those religious heads up their arses, who vote according to what their priest, pastor sadhu or mullah tells them.
They are all responsible for the nastiest, most obnoxious arsehole we have ever had. Mention must also be made of the influence of the rodent and jugears, who helped shape the arsehole and his philosophy.
Morrison’s spiritual mentor, B Houston, was under active police investigation for concealing sex crimes against children when Morrison tried to book him as a White House dinner guest.
Morrison, of course, initially lied about extending this silvertail dinner invitation to a suspected accessory to paedophilia when questioned by the media.
Now scomo’s hill$ong guru is in the dock on charges of covering up the serial rape of children.
Scott Morrison is toxic putrid scum.
Now might be an ideal time to announce that I really detest Scott Morrison.
Barnaby Joyce has told the media that the minister (a federal minister still in the cabinet) involved in the text exchange should come forward as inevitably his/her identity will ultimately be revealed.
So far Simon Birmingham, Sussan Ley, Marise Payne, Paul Fletcher, Linda Reynolds, Anne Ruston and Greg Hunt have all confirmed that it wasn’t them.
It presumably must be a NSW parliamentarian to have such a close relationship with Gladys ; so who do you think it is ?
Angus Taylor was known to be close to Berejiklian and he has not as yet ruled himself out ………………
Another great read, kaye, the operative word that will sink the godbothered prick is EGO. If Albo has the guts he should economy shame him from his treasurer to pm and attack his smug ego at every interview. as should every labor pollie with a consistent smack in the face.
I am amazed that onselling was the questioner and that shows ant controversy will be chased by rupert’s mob. Go for the throat albo!!!!
ps
I’m with you jack, trump is an asshole, but scummo and fryer are straight arseholes with potato head and barnaby starry as dags
Given the loose relationship with truth-telling and the obsession with creating or defending subjective ‘realities’ that seem to define the status quo of federal and state LNPs, it’s entirely possible that one of those denying involvement in the ironically truthful exchange of opinions on the toxic scumbucket is a liar. Unlikely that anyone will willingly ‘fess up and provoke the nasty man’s umbrage.
And thank you, Kaye Lee, for the essay.
I think this essay deserves wider distribution, perhaps to an unwilling mainstream media-ocrity. But then Rupert would not let the truth get in the way of a free Liarbral party handout for editorial support across all the mastheads.
Like Jack cade, I agree that ”Arsehole” is appropriate ….. except a rectum is very useful ….. and Scummo does NOT do anything by his own admission.
Thanks Kaye Lee for doing the nitty gritty research on Morrison’s early occupational path, and his ruthless rise to where he is today.
Your article deserves a wide readership, despite some of the basic facts being known by some Australians, yet few would be aware of the substance or the contexts within which Morrison has worked. You have certainly provided such information.
The evidence suggests a personal style and patterns that are profoundly sociopathic.
Imagine, taking a senior position in another country, as a relatively young person, as did Morrison in New Zealand, and that within a matter of weeks, three senior members of the National Board of the organisation that has employed you, each choose to resign ! A vote of confidence in the new appointment ?
I think not.
Morrison’s early career New Zealand experience clearly and comprehensively demonstrates the ‘Morrison effect’ on people whom have had the misfortune to work closely with him. This New Zealand scenario could in part be explained by the fact that the resigning Board members may have had another candidate in mind, probably a local applicant. .
But, the kindest view is that on meeting Morrison, and discerning what he stood for, these Board members quickly and presciently assumed a ‘Fran Bailey critique’ of this man ( as you refer to was her view some years later in your article)
The rest of the article demonstrates an utter consistency in how this man goes about in the world.
One of the key learnings from your article is that Morrison likes being a ‘one man band’, adopts a personal stance that assumes an epistemological superiority in relation to others, one that is pursued via a bullying, narcissistic manner in social relationships, and justified by a religious righteousness. As a politician, Morrison’s counterpoint to the Australian electorate who do not know the relationship dynamics within his private workplace worlds, is to seek to assume the guise of being ‘ an Australian everyman ‘ Thus we have emanating from him, all the stereotypes of sport, machines, food, etc, along with well recognised and nationally idiosyncratic forms of expression, and relentless photo opportunities designed to curry him favour in the electorate.
As an actor, he does this quite well, but more people are now beginning to see him, for what he is, an opportunistic, ruthless, uncaring, and basically, a politically threadbare leader. And his emotional intelligence seems to be off the scale, thus the forlorn attempt by his advisors, that he needed to undertake ‘ empathy training’
My wish for the nation is that he goes the way of John Howard and Tony Abbott in being out-voted in his electorate. My guess is that should this happen, Morrison has already effectively ingratiated himself with the captains of industry and finance, and will move on to other pastures and bring his capacity for poisoning relationships with him.
But that will be theirs ( and his) karma ! Good riddance !
Regional Elder,
The board members didn’t resign – Morrison recommended they be sacked so people sympathetic to the government could be appointed to what was supposed to be an independent body. Sound familiar?
Morrison had ordered that PwC make no contact with the minister, the minister’s office or individual members of the board. This meant no one had a chance to defend themselves as the report was being prepared, even though the report was ultimately critical of the board and the members “in a number of respects”.
PwC told the auditor-general that they were uncomfortable with — but did not object to — the restrictions placed by Morrison. They later conceded to the AG that “what occurred was not acceptable practise for a firm of management consultants”.
The PwC consultant had also told the AG that in his view the report did not justify moving on the chairperson the way Morrison had recommended.
Separately, the AG found that “despite Mr Morrison’s advice to the minister, we have seen no evidence which would have justified the minister terminating the appointments” of the two board members.
Australia is steering herself at the moment as there is no leadership whatsoever. Scott Morrison doesn’t know how to be a leader.
The spoilt brat got what he wanted but then didn’t know what to do with it.
I can almost picture Scummo, when and if he gets to heaven, white-anting and backstabbing the little bearded sky fairy to get the seat next to the big bearded sky fairy only to rinse and repeat to get the big job.
Kathy,
I feel like, rather than steering ourselves, we are rudderless, frantically paddling on one side then the other to skirt by the huge impediments the tide keeps us hurtling towards.
We need someone in the engine room who can read a map, check the forecast, and plot the course ahead.