Morrison (inadvertently) admits he knew?
The following information was reported by Channel Nine news on the evening of Friday March 26, and has so far escaped the attention it deserves.
As Scott Morrison looks to shift the culture within parliament house, beginning with a meeting with Brittany Higgins, it seems the PM is being undermined by one of his own MPs. @jekearsley#AusPol#9Newspic.twitter.com/BfsoYbglw9
— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) March 26, 2021
Prime Minister Scott Morrison states in this interview that when Brittany Higgins expressed her intention to resign from the office of Michaelia Cash in January 2021, she was offered the opportunity to speak with him before her allegations of rape by a senior staffer in Parliament House were aired in the media.
“At the time just before she departed she was offered the opportunity to come and speak with me with Minister Cash,” he says.
The Higgins story broke on February 15 2021. Morrison has steadfastly denied that he knew anything about the alleged rape of Ms Higgins until that day.
Ms Higgins left Cash’s office on February 5 2021, ten days before the story broke.
Why would the Prime Minister offer to meet with Ms Higgins prior to her departure from Cash’s office, if, as he has maintained for the last two months and stated several times in Parliament, he knew nothing about the alleged rape until it was aired in the media?
Facing intense questioning on the involvement of his department and himself, Morrison instructed Secretary Phil Gaetjens to conduct an inquiry into when the PMO knew about the alleged rape, and who had been informed. This inquiry has since been halted, though Morrison did not notify Parliament of its cessation, leading the House to believe it was still underway.
Senator Cash has denied that she knew the “full details” of the allegations until Ms Higgins indicated her intention to resign at the end of January.
Why would Cash consider accompanying Ms Higgins to a proposed meeting with the Prime Minister if Cash believed Morrison knew nothing about the alleged rape and indeed, had only just found out herself?
Ms Higgins, by the way, says she was never informed of this invitation from the Prime Minister.
It’s not clear if Cash was ever informed, either.
Morrison has gone to extraordinary lengths to convince Parliament and the general public that he was ignorant of the rape allegations until the story appeared in the media on February 15. He claims his office was unaware until February 12.
In one sentence, the Prime Minister has done irrevocable damage to this narrative. He has also exposed the unreliability of all other accounts that have been tailored to support his own, accounts from ministers, senators, senior public servants and staffers.
Morrison’s one sentence has the power to bring the entire dysfunctional edifice crashing down, if the press gallery will follow it up.
If the Prime Minister didn’t know, why would he extend an offer to meet with Ms Higgins in January?
If the Prime Minister did know, he’s been lying to Parliament and the public.
Either way, he’s a liar.
This article was originally published on No Place For Sheep.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
8 commentsLogin hereRegister here
Return to home page
Phil Pryor Jack Cade RomeoCharlie29 Harry Lime Kerri Jack Cade Ross Kaye Lee
The P M is a known serial, committed, eternal liar, and his own old friends, colleagues, acquaintances, all know it. He is trained in inner liberal party office scheming in NSW, and then has a rotten track record in the lying industry of advertising where ingeniouis outrageous untruths are rewarded. But not Morrison the Moron and some.., for he Failed at the Lying industry of Advertising Ingloriouisly. He does not know truth for he lives a life of fictional fantasising superstious dogmatic assertion and lives in a world that never ever existed, in which psychological perverts assert their supremacy and undeniable ability, being saved, blessed, anointed, appointed, charged with setting the world right in their own distorted erroneous terms. We have many in conservative ranks, e g, Stuart Robber, a humanoid in a skin of iniquity and stupidity, full of dogmatic righteous bullshit, all filed and used regularly to attempt to find meaning in chaos. Such utter shitskulls should not be in public life, ruining people’s lives when they cannot create an honest working persona. The real Morrison is a shitstaikn on the nation and it follows an ACT called Morrison, the Imperious. We do not need an ACT derived from superstitious primitive savagery, we need an intelligent decent Human. Conservative ranks have nobody suitable, all being on the GREED and GRAB team of selfish anuses.
The news is that Morrison had ‘instructed’ Laming to receive ’empathy counselling…MORRISON ! EMPATHY! I used to say that Turnbull was a hologram -that there was nothing there. But there IS something there with Morrison, and its a very deep hole , moral- and ethic-free. A stinking tarpit. Nikita Krushchev, when denouncing Stalin for his crimes against the Russian people from the dais in front of several thousand people in the Communist Praesidium, heard a lone voice from the floor shouting ‘And what were you doing while this was going on, comrade?’ Krushchev said ‘Who said that? Come on, raise your hand!’ No hand being raised, Krushchev said, “That is what I was doing, comrade. That is what I was doing.” Morrison sees no evil in his government. Thinks no evil in his government. Admits no evil in his government. Even though its being poured up his arse through an enormous funnel… It is not a ‘gender’ quota the Liberal Party needs; its a talent quota. None of the cabinet has any talent, other than a talent for stealing the nation’s wealth. And as for women, I mean, look at the women who got in it without benefitting from a quota; Cash. Reynolds. Henderson. Flint. Shed no tears for Flint, by the way. She is a nasty piece of work, perfectly suited for a Dutton cabinet. But she probably DID get some bad shit thrown at her. And a special note for Michael… In a conversation with my daughter yesterday, , I admitted that I don’t hate Adelaide Crows fans. I just pity them.
Excellent and perceptive point Dr. Jennifer, it will be interesting to see whether anyone in the MSM or the Opposition, picks it up and runs with it. Wonder why the police haven’t become involved in the Laming business which seems like an open and shut case of online harassment. He’s an obvious grub and needs to go. Oh please, let Scummo fall into minority government, lose a no confidence motion and be forced to the polls. Please.
To mangle Dickens :”It was the best of lies,it was the worst of lies,it was the age of stupidity,it was the age of arrogance,it was the epoch of false belief,it was the epoch of credulity”
The Liar from the Shire has walled himself in by his unbroken chain of lies,which is now at breaking point.Pretty soon when the chain snaps,it’ll be men and cowards scrambling for the lifeboats,and fuck everyone else.This dysfunctional poser couldn’t manage a shit in a dysentery outbreak.The clock is ticking.
I would love to know what happened on any April 12th after Ms Higgins rape?
In question time ScoMo mis-stated that he knew on April 12th and then went back to the dispatch box for a quick correction to a February date claiming he misread his notes.
What in his notes referred to April 12th??
Given his pathological lying I wonder if it was April 12th 2019?
Would fit the timeline as the alleged rape occurred in March.
Also Morrison is following classical John Howard tactics, but whilst he is undeniably a lying little rodent, he is clearly not as clever as Howard. Remember the hit job on Pauline Hanson?
And yes Hanson is a blot on the nation but the meeting at a restaurant to strategise a means of getting her locked up was all done “without” Howard’s knowledge.
Or maybe he is following Berejiklian’s “I don’t need to know about that” strategy??
RomeoCharlie29
Its not really a minority government because the Independents in both House and Senate are almost all failed Coalition candidates who vote exclusively for the Coalition.
And we have a headless opposition, a la Calwell and Beazley.
The best operators in the entire parliament are all women, and all Labor, but none will ever become leader.
John Howard was called the “lying rodent” by his own side.
Tony Abbott was said to be “unacquainted with the truth”.
Malcolm Turnbull was a careful wordsmith. You decide on the extent.
Scott Morrison is the “liar from the shire”.
There appears to be a definite trend emerging with Liberal Party Prime Ministers.
A trend that says with all prime ministerial statements you will need two stat dec’s and a lie detector test to prove the veracity of the statement. Even then extreme caution would be advised.
A slippery slope when few believe anything a Prime Minister says is truthful.
In January 2019, Scott Morrison declared “I’m a prime minister for standards.”
Was he talking about honesty, integrity, transparency, accountability, workplace culture?
No.
He was talking about a dress code for Australia Day banning wearing board shorts and thongs.
Yup, ScottyforStandards is really on top of the big issues.