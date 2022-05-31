Morrison exits
By Ad astra
It’s almost surreal that this man, who has been in our face so often for what feels like endless years, has disappeared! His whereabouts seems to be a mystery. Does anyone know where he’s gone?
Having gone, what has he left us with? The image of a talking mouth relentlessly haranguing us with his words of wisdom, so assured was he always of the validity of his pronouncements.
It’s a cruel reality of political life that the descent from power and influence can be so abrupt, so cruel, so permanent.
We saw it when Josh Frydenberg, second in prominence only to Morrison, conceded he had been defeated by paediatric doctor Monique Ryan.
The two most powerful Liberals have gone. To where, we know not. Do we care?
It is not the intention of this piece to explain their precipitous exit. We owe them no fancy farewells.
Bye-bye, Scott Morrison
That stone-cold, self-promoting, callously inhumane political psychopath and remorseless pathological liar, Morrison, may have made his ignominious exit from Parliament House but the damage he has done to the (once) fine international reputation of our nation, the destruction of our egalitarian society, his inability to lead, Morrison’s stratospheric chest-beating arrogance, smug elitism, misogyny, racial intolerance, backstabbing disloyalty to everyone who stood in his way (even his own colleagues) and inherent born-to-rule entitlement, will NEVER EVER be forgotten! The only monster worse than this grotesque bible-thumping hypocrite is the monstrous, blood-curdling, demon: Peter Dutton! God help us if the LNP are stupid and deluded enough to elevate Dutton to the top of the most toxic, corrupt regime in our history ……. Oh wait!
I care as much where Scott Morrison has gone, as he did about every other Australian.
Good riddance. I never want to see his face again. It was time to take out the trash. What a stench. Ewwwww
Twitterverse today suggesting rumours aswirl within the bubble that the unlamented late PM will announce his retirement from politics later this week. Unsurprising if it turns out to be true. He was always one to cut and run, to seek to hide, whenever the going got tough. Bluster, bluff & bullshit, the Morrison legacy.
I smile every day when I hear “the PM. Anthony Albanese”
What on earth is Mad as Hell going to do now 😛
I ,for one, am heartbroken,…who can we shit on now?…Oh ,yes, the new,retreaded recylcled,empathetic,,cuddly and compassionate Darth Dutton.Should be a hoot.With the flannel mouthed vacuum SSSSSSSuuSSan whatsername,The more things change, the more they stay the same.
What can I say which has not been said above?. I, like so many were manipulated by him, inasmuch as he would utter some facile statement and I was so totally gobsmacked by its content that I was thrown off by it.Before I could later my senses he would spray more of his lies and denials and then go away. In the short time Labor has taken up the mantle of Government, quietly remarkable things have happened. An Indigenous flag alongside a Torres Strait one reign quietly but rightly behind Albo. France has come out and welcomed the change; Biden even REMEMBERED HIS NAME (I would love to know what he said to Albo about SCAT MORRISON).I see him and Penny Wong together meeting world leaders and for the first time since Turnbull(and of course before him when Abbott was around) I am PROUD, happy and secure that they will not embarrass us as a once proud and regarded nation.
Ad, you are too kind. At least we should give his election fliers and posters, a new home. Whether as dart boards, target practice,or more disparaging uses, it is the least he deserves in retribution for the abuses metered out to the people of our nation.
If Australia was a listed company, Morriscum’s removal as chief executive would have sent the share price through the roof.
I know nobody sad to see you go, scummo. You proved to be a waste of time as treasurer
Then constantly demonstrated that you were more successful, as a treasurer, than as a PM.
Scott who?
Good riddance to bad rubbish.
Australia’s worst ever prime minister.
Take a good look at yourself if you ever voted for this sub-human trash.
Go on, you know who you are.
The mad masturbatory mentally muckpile misfit moronic monopod mirage of a horrible humanoid harping haranguing heap of halitosis of the anus is GONE, GONE and we are so glad, we are leaping out of our civilised, hopeful, progressive, farseeing, optimistic, relieved SKINS. Coronamorrison is a disease of the soul, of the society, of the socially democratic striving to be BETTER.