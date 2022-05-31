Morrison exits

By Ad astra

It’s almost surreal that this man, who has been in our face so often for what feels like endless years, has disappeared! His whereabouts seems to be a mystery. Does anyone know where he’s gone?

Having gone, what has he left us with? The image of a talking mouth relentlessly haranguing us with his words of wisdom, so assured was he always of the validity of his pronouncements.

It’s a cruel reality of political life that the descent from power and influence can be so abrupt, so cruel, so permanent.

We saw it when Josh Frydenberg, second in prominence only to Morrison, conceded he had been defeated by paediatric doctor Monique Ryan.

The two most powerful Liberals have gone. To where, we know not. Do we care?

It is not the intention of this piece to explain their precipitous exit. We owe them no fancy farewells.

Bye-bye, Scott Morrison

