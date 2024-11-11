Monash Expert: latest poll shows support for Labor in decline
Monash University Media Alert
In the latest Newspoll released today, primary support for the Coalition has lifted to 40 per cent for the first time since the 2022 election, and Peter Dutton’s net approval now surpasses Anthony Albanese’s.
Dr Zareh Ghazarian, Politics Lecturer in the School of Social Sciences said that:
“These results demonstrate that the Albanese Government is shedding electoral support. While the primary vote for both major parties has risen, in the all-important two-party preferred poll, the Coalition has consolidated its lead over Labor.
“Furthermore, voters are seemingly shunning other parties such as the Greens and One Nation.
“With Labor currently enjoying a slim majority in the House of Representatives, the results today suggest that the next election will be very close. The prospect of neither party winning a majority is very real based on these numbers.”
What a surprise, we dumped the most corrupt and incompetent bunch of grifters and were hoping for an adult government that was going to move us into some sort of utopian future, even though they are certainly better than the other mob, what a disappointment , fucken support a genocide, a totally weak and piss poor NACC, and thrown billions away on Fuck All subs that will only prop up the Septics and Poms war industry, now they’re blaming Social Media instead of going for the lying MSM. Albo and Wong are a fucken disgrace and are not the labor party people that I voted for. And now we have the Orange Shitstain as well, stop the world, I want to get off, We’re Fucked
Truly a “cqptured” Vichy-style government.
The lack of intelligence displayed by the duopoly over the last year has been mind boggling.
yep, with you Steve – where is the Labor party that promised so much, and has delivered so little.We are dreadfully disappointed – not enough to vote Liberal or Green but what do we do?? I write to my members often asking why why why. They just spout the same old tripe – the situation is more dire than we thought before blah blah blah. So tired of that argument. Do something amazing, and do it fast.
Maybe by the time of our election people will be able to see what happens in the US with Trump and realise that Dutton is a chip off that block. Or maybe that’s what the majority wants.
Peter Dutton needs to tell us NOW how he is going to make the cost of living drop, house prices drop, fuel prices drop. They can;t keep saying “we’ll fix it” without saying HOW.