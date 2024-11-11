Monash Expert: latest poll shows support for Labor in decline

Monash University Media Alert

In the latest Newspoll released today, primary support for the Coalition has lifted to 40 per cent for the first time since the 2022 election, and Peter Dutton’s net approval now surpasses Anthony Albanese’s.

Dr Zareh Ghazarian, Politics Lecturer in the School of Social Sciences said that:

“These results demonstrate that the Albanese Government is shedding electoral support. While the primary vote for both major parties has risen, in the all-important two-party preferred poll, the Coalition has consolidated its lead over Labor.

“Furthermore, voters are seemingly shunning other parties such as the Greens and One Nation.

“With Labor currently enjoying a slim majority in the House of Representatives, the results today suggest that the next election will be very close. The prospect of neither party winning a majority is very real based on these numbers.”

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes! Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be greatly appreciated. You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

Post Views: 330

Share this:



Like this: Like Loading...