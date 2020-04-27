Michael Moore: changing sides

By Keith Antonysen

Michael Moore has just released a film on Earth Day about renewables, and alleges that some icons working to slow down climate change are making profits from the sale of renewables.

In relation to solar panels, the example of panels created years ago breaking down was amplified. Since the examples given in the film, solar technology has improved out of sight. There was no attempt to find out about the efficacy of modern solar technology against what had been shown in the movie. Premium solar panels have a guaranteed life time of 25 years; they are significantly more efficient than those described in the film. But, solar technology does rely on mining and harsh chemicals, it is a choice that is somewhat questionable, against use of fossil fuels. We know that ultimately using fossil fuels is one way to destroy a liveable planet.

Michael Moore’s film also pushed against bio-energy, in my view a strength of the film. Rather than just forest residue being used to create energy forests are cleared. This is where environmental icons such as the Sierra Club, Bill McKibbon, and Al Gore were attacked.

The theme of the film I believe suggests that over population is a main issue we are facing, there was no assessment in the film about the relative use of energy by the rich and poor. I pushed myself into watching all but the last 10 minutes of the movie. Another theme was that belief in renewables has been a con.

The Australian has an article published today about the film; it will get promoted very heavily by anti-climate science advocates.

Recommended reading: B.C. giving millions to transform rainforest into wood pellets for export, new report documents.

