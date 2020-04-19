Memes R Us

I put this simple question, “What is a meme?” to Wikipedia.

This is what they told me:

… And on they went.

My interest in them stems mainly from a general appreciation of how we use words; how they make us think, the effectiveness of them and the perceptions they might carry.

Life, after all, is about perception. Not what it is but what we perceive it to be.

Here are my top 15 favourite memes. The first thing you will notice is that the group of 15 all reflect my own views. Memes allow this. It’s part of the culture.

15 Every picture tells a story. Yes?

14 Admitting one’s guilt.

13 Words that make you think.

12 Seriously funny.

11 Slam dunk.

10 What’s his name again?

9 I liked this for its truth.

8 I agree

7 Fools rush in.

6 No words needed.

5 The truth hurts.

4 When you tell a lie you deny the other person his or her right to the truth.

3 Memories

2 A true, if biased view

1 A classic.

I have no more to say except that I might follow up with a Top 10 Donald Trump memes. They should give your thought processes a thorough going-over!

My thought for the day Lying in the media is wrong at any time however when they do it by deliberate omission it is even more so. Murdoch’s papers seem to do it with impunity. Words have special meaning when they are written by the intellectually rich but mean nothing when written by the intellectually corrupt.

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

