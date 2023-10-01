Media Alert – Refugees Say “Fair Go, Albo”

A protest vigil will be held for 4 days at the electoral office of Anthony Albanese 334A Marrickville Road, Marrickville NSW 2204.

This event is part of a set of rolling actions across the nation aimed at obtaining visas.

There are ongoing protests at the Victorian electoral office of Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil.

Canberra is the destination for a sit-down refugee strike on October 17, 2023. A Tamil cyclist has also set out from Brisbane. He expects to roll up on 17 October, too.

The group of 23 women (mainly Tamil and Iranian) are currently walking from Andrew Giles’ office in Melbourne. They are due to reach Parliament House in Canberra on 18 October 2023.

While larger refugee organisations take no ownership of events organised by grassroots refugees, they are supportive of the campaign.

Some of the refugees in this cohort have been through offshore detention and indefinite Immigration detention onshore.

Protests have grown in intensity. The ALP Government shows no signs of addressing the plight of some 10,000 plus refugees stranded on temporary visas or without any visa altogether, despite healthy polling.

Many see the Ministerial Interventions granting permanent visas to Neil Para and the Bilo family as a precedent for what is possible when the campaign optics are right.

Independent politicians have been invited to speak at the Canberra events.

Refugee speakers in Canberra will include Mahboubeh Mirshahi and Maryam Khasri.

