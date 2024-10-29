Marian Street Theatre Endorsed by Local Liberals, New Councillors

By Jane Salmon

Marian Street ACTION welcomes action by Councillors on redevelopment of Marian St Theatre.

At their first regular meeting of the fresh Ku-ring-gai Council term, all ten Councillors voted unanimously to receive the recommendations of staff on the actions required to progress the planned redevelopment of Marian Street into a state-of-the-art multipurpose arts and cultural facility.

Freshly elected Councillor and elected Chair of the Council’s Arts and Cultural Committee Cr Indu Balachandran told the October Council Meeting.

The number one priority of the Arts and Cultural Committee is venues in Ku-ring-gai.

Marian Street Action Chair Tony Bates said:

“We have a brand-new Council who want to be seen to be taking the necessary steps to ensure that the innovative redevelopment application is preserved and progressed. Councillors will be considering allocating funds in their imminent budget deliberations for the 2025/26 Financial Year.

“Over 100 years ago, local residents chose this land right on the railway line next to Selkirk Park as a convenient and inviting place to gather and share stories. The community and Council have worked together over many years to ensure the proposed development is safe, is welcoming and serves all sections of the community across all ages.

“I encourage new Councillors to see this worthy development application through with the full support of the community, State and Federal Government and philanthropists.”

Ku-ring-gai Council have recently applied for a $15m Federal Government Infrastructure Grant under the Thriving Suburbs Program.

The Grant Application has been supported by Member for Bradfield Paul Fletcher who said:

“In my view the proposed development of Marian Street Theatre fits squarely within the aims and purposes of the Thriving Suburbs program”.

Leading philanthropy organisation SBW Foundation encouraged Ku-ring-gai Councillors:

“Like any heritage building, Marian Street will benefit from nurturing and redeveloping so that it can be an even more versatile and viable multi-purpose venue – and continue as the much-admired jewel in Ku-ring-gai’s performing arts crown for generations to come.”

State Member for Davidson Matt Cross made a Community Recognition Statement to the Parliament of NSW incorporated into the Official Hansard Record. Mr Cross said:

“A restored and renovated Marian St is a passion of many local residents … I support your vision to create a cultural oasis in the heart of Ku-ring-gai that will inspire us for generations to come.”

Marian St Action Chair Tony Bates said:

“There has been a long and thorough period of community consultation. The DA has been approved. Let’s all now work together and build it. And all celebrate together in our re-imagined arts and cultural precinct when it’s open.”



Reasons for Marian Street

