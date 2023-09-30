Manus, Nauru way worse than Pezzullo texts
By Jane Salmon
All the hyperbole about Pezzullo’s fall from grace is annoying.
Everything Pezzullo oversaw on Manus and Nauru was actually worse than all the insider grandstanding, the attacks on public service neutrality, the enabling of lobbyists, the damage to democracy, the filthy deals. He oversaw actual torture, restrictive practices, medical neglect, human despair, denial of access to lawyers, bashings, extreme corruption, abuse of youth.
The neutrality of the public service has always been a myth. But brutalising refugees is a very obvious low. Devastating more than 2000 lives is significant.
Media have been far too gentle with the Home Affairs culture for way too long.
Address that by all means, but also give the legacy caseload of refugees permanency now.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted.
You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969
3 commentsLogin here Register here
Jane Salmon, well called out.Pezzullo’s machiavellian machinations are of course nothing more than an artefact of a man who succumbed to hubris by virtue of his position and self-belief in his capacity to influence others in service of his own interests and his self-determined mission to concentrate power as an end in itself, but you correctly remind the readers that his department was central in its impact on thousands of people who were, more likely than not, claiming refugee status as a means of putting their intolerable circumstances in the countries from which they fled behind them.
The well-known expression, A Fish Rots from the Head Down, is indeed salient in the case of the hapless Pezzullo and those who served both under & above him.
That Australia chose to imprison & brutalise these people is to its eternal shame, and the fact that that sort of treatment is not restricted to this country does not provide any sort of rationalisation along the lines of ‘well, other countries do the same.’ We can, and must, do much better in the future.
Pezzullo deserves to join Maximilian, Charles I, Louis XVI, Nicholas II and many other rotten brown stinkers, in another place. He is an object of derision, full of stinking stuffing, loaded with putrid ego, overconfident based on utterly nothing and a disgrace to Australia and those who do serve. But, the pustular and ignorant Dutton should be there too. Is it possible to charge this evil object? The leader (hah) of the flopposition remains an object blocking basic decency and progress.
As I noted elswehere, the remaining refugees on Manus Island are being turfed out of the Australian accommodation that they have been occupying whilst in a bureaucratic limbo. It seems that the Morrison government washed their hands of all responsibility for these asylum seekers that we had previously detained on Manus (until PNG courts determined that they could not be detained in PNG as it was unconstitutional and they had not committed any crime).
So there they languish with their power and water cut off and their rent unpaid with the hope that they will just go away.
What a mess, spud !
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2023/sep/29/papua-new-guinea-refugees-evictions-unpaid-bills-rent