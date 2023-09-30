Manus, Nauru way worse than Pezzullo texts

By Jane Salmon

All the hyperbole about Pezzullo’s fall from grace is annoying.

Everything Pezzullo oversaw on Manus and Nauru was actually worse than all the insider grandstanding, the attacks on public service neutrality, the enabling of lobbyists, the damage to democracy, the filthy deals. He oversaw actual torture, restrictive practices, medical neglect, human despair, denial of access to lawyers, bashings, extreme corruption, abuse of youth.

The neutrality of the public service has always been a myth. But brutalising refugees is a very obvious low. Devastating more than 2000 lives is significant.

Media have been far too gentle with the Home Affairs culture for way too long.

Address that by all means, but also give the legacy caseload of refugees permanency now.

