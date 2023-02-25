Making stuff up

Canguro February 26, 2023 at 2:17 pm

JudithW, the less I say about Zachary Rolfe probably the better; but in his eyes he’s done no wrong, and to the contrary, he believes he’s been egregiously wronged by dint of being judged in the court of public opinion and his employers, the NT Police Force, who have now issued him with a Notice of Intention of Dismissal on the grounds that his mental health is such that he is no longer fit to serve. He has, in effect, run away – he’s gone overseas – and whether he appears at the upcoming inquest in Kumanji Walker’s inquest may well be moot.

I note that in anticipation of the inquest, the Murdoch press has shifted, predictably, into hysteria mode, painting the deceased Aboriginal as a shiftless and dangerous individual who likely got his just desserts, a typically disgusting hatchet job that would, it seems, justify the loss of a young man’s life, a man who had the seeming fault of been born into the community of First Nation’s people and was condemned, like most of his contemporaries, to a life on the margins, deprived of education, appropriate housing, access to health & welfare services, exposure to drugs, alcohol & crime from an early age, and when his life, already spiralling out of control, was threatened by an intervention in the darkness of night by Rolf & his colleagues, and he reached for a pair of fingernail scissors to ward off his attackers, and was then shot three times at point-blank range, this, apparently, in the eyes of white mans’ law, was justifiable self-defence.

Rolfe seems to me to be somewhat sociopathic, a denialist whose self-appraisal is that of a good man who does good deeds and is just terribly misunderstood because of one tragic incident. His history of excessive force and aggression, his fascination with weapons and their potential, let alone his trading in racist language that vilifies indigenous people seems, to him, to be of little consequence. That he represents the NT Police Force also seems to not have impacted on his consciousness, that in fact they might just not want individuals like him working on their behalf.

Australian police forces have to an extent slid down the slippery slope in terms of the quality of individuals who make up their frontline staff; notwithstanding that many are fine individuals who do not veer from what the book of rules states, the overall impression is one where it seems an increased degree of violence and aggression and assumption that that is ok is one considered de facto to be acceptable – like the assault on Danny Lim in the QVB last November.