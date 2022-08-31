Looking Forward To The Day When I Can Vote Liberal…

Ok, Labor aren’t perfect.

The Greens aren’t perfect.

The Independents aren’t perfect.

But the Liberals have Dutton as their leader and someone who changed their name because of numerology as their deputy…

Numerology: “We’ve decided to remove one of the zeroes from the deficit and doesn’t that make it look better?”

And the Victorian Liberals actually suggested that Tim Smith was a potential leader.

Timmy who crashed into a fence while drunk but he says it was just because he was upset.

Timmy who is currently auditioning to be the Clive Palmer candidate for Kew.

But even Clive has standards…

Oh wait…

Anyway, I’d like a decent opposition. There’s a whole lot of things that Labor need to be challenged on and I’m not sure that the Liberals are up to it.

Perhaps we need to disband all the parties and let the left of the Liberals join with the Right of Labor and the Left of Labor join with the Greens and the teals and the Nationals join with…

Actually, Parliament would be much more interesting if every division was a secret ballot.

Anyway, I still look forward to the day that I can actually vote Liberal and not have to lie about it after the election.

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes! Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted. You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

652 total views, 652 views today

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...