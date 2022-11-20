Look, Just Because I’m Wearing A Swastika That Doesn’t Make Me A Nazi…

Warning: This has a particularly Victorian flavour so if you’re not up with who Dan Andrews is, then you’re probably in another state and not reading the Murdoch Muggle Media. Good on you!

Every now and then, when I’m feeling like I’m not very clever, I read the letters section of “The Herald-Sun” and I immediately feel like a genius…

Now don’t get me wrong. I don’t feel like I’m a genius because people disagree with me and have a different worldview; I often feel like a genius because some of the writer’s worldview actually contradicts itself. I mean, I get things like if I think it’s outrageous that someone should be attacked for an alleged crime when they’ve never been convicted in a court of law, then it’s only reasonable to give the same Innocent Until Proven Guilty benefit to others and not say but yeah, I don’t like him so …

Other times, I just feel slightly better educated because I know about things like science and logic, as well as understanding the limitations of such things. I mean, just because the scientific method doesn’t give us the answer the first time, that doesn’t mean that it’s not a good way of proceeding. However, when I hypothesise that if my wife loves me then she’d pay attention when I talk and I decide to do a test by talking for three hours and she falls asleep, I may have found one of the limitations of the scientific method when it comes to everyday life.

Anyway, this is not about me boasting of my superiority to most of the letters published in a propaganda sheet for the IPA. It’s about something that’s more fundamental.

We should stop calling people Nazis just because we disagree with them!

The whole Nazi Germany thing began with the demonisation of the other side and I’m not talking about the Jews here. The demands on Germany after the Treaty of Versailles were all about winning and punishing the bad guys who lost. The Germans, in other words.

This led to the economic conditions that enabled Hitler and Friends (I don’t want to call them Nazis because that’s apparently not allowed) to rise to power by demonising the Jews and next thing you know, it’s World War Two…

So when Dan Andrews and the Labor Party suggest that certain people are Nazis, it’s a terrible over-reach and quite offensive to compare people who are merely talking about the superiority of the various groups of which they’re a member and doing Seig Heil salutes to Nazis, well, it’s just wrong.

Mind you, it’s all right to suggest that Dan Andrews is a

Dictator

Communist

Worse than Stalin

Autocrat

Totalitarian

Tyrant

Worse than Hitler

Chairman Dan

Etc.

Of course, at the same time as being someone who commands with an iron fist, Dan Andrews apparently takes orders from the unions. And Communist China.

So, if I put all the Murdoch media together, I’m left with the belief that Labor are in a conspiracy with the unions and China, and Dan Andrews is running it all.

Seems good to me. Maybe Victorians will get enough funding to fix the problems if all these people are working together under Dan Andrews.

Gee, what can the Liberals offer?

After the last few days, it seems all they can claim is to have a direct line to one of the Gods that their different candidates believe in.

Thoughts and prayers, Mathew, thoughts and prayers…

