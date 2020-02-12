Local solutions for global problems

The world is in a mess, which is getting worse as each day goes by. In Australia, recent fires and inundations (just as predicted by the climate scientists our governments choose to ignore!) should be a call to effective action.

I live in Darwin, where the memory of Cyclone Tracy is a constant reminder of our greatest threat from the climate. We are sparsely populated, have little industry and are rapidly becoming a near-bankrupt basket case.

Yet we are ignoring opportunities offered by existing transportation services and abundant sunshine.

One of the contributory problems to the world’s mess is a massive level of pollution due to inadequate recycling.

I am sure I am merely repeating an idea which I have sought to promote before, but I still think it is worth repeating, because it just might catch someone’s eye and become an ‘AHA!!!’ moment!

The NT could become the recycling centre of – not just Australia but – Oceania!

Many materials can already be recycled, paper and glass being the most obvious, but the rare earths used in modern technology clearly cry out as needing recycling, and plastics must be either phased out or recycled if we are not to destroy our marine ecology.

Many metals can be, and already are being, very usefully recycled and we need to be alert to the fact that planning needs to take care not to design for short term use using materials which cannot be recycled effectively.

The Port in Darwin provides an entry and exit point for materials to be recycled and shipped out to coastal and offshore locations, while the Ghan, running from Darwin to Adelaide, provides an alternative overland route for these purposes.

And as for energy sources – we already have plans in train for a massive solar farm which will export electricity to Singapore, while we have sunshine going to waste when it comes to powering the recycling industry. South Australia has set the gold standard – sorry, ScoMo, they were not chasing a dream! – when it comes to renewable energy and battery storage, and a glance through the Twitter account of Mike Hudema will open your eyes to the incredible number of ways in which renewable energy can be generated, in addition to solar panels, solar thermal and hydro.

If we do not think outside the box, and continue to ignore the information from the climate scientists, we run the risk of committing genocide. We cannot afford to lose our moral compass.

What is your plan for action by your State?

People are already dying from climate disasters and pandemics – which the cynical will say is nature’s way to cope with over-population.

But most of us have young family members for whom we wish the best in the future – but their lives will only remain viable if we act – NOW!

We have pretty much reached the point where we have no choices left.

People power is our last resort and you can join Extinction Rebellion wherever you are.

Not every country has its government’s and court’s hands as effectively tied as does Australia, with its disastrously cosy relationship with the fossil fuel lobby.

We are all selfish to some degree, as well as having our serious biases.

But we are all citizens of the world and everything we do affects others.

Please watch this video.

Once more – this is my Resolution:

“I will do everything in my power to enable Australia to be restored to responsible government.”

Will you join me and get out on the streets and tell those whom we rashly elected that they need to go because they are not governing for us!

The clock is ticking.

