LGBTIQA+ Action Plan important to close health gaps, says peak body

Public Health Association of Australia Media Release

Australia’s peak body for public health, Public Health Association of Australia (PHAA), applauds the Government’s announcement of a 10-year Action Plan to improve the health and wellbeing of the LGBTIQA+ community.

The National Action Plan for the Health and Wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ People, launched today, outlines ways to improve the care LGBTIQA+ people receive and deliver better mental and physical health outcomes across the community.

Key areas of focus include strengthening preventive health and building health literacy, enhancing accessibility, availability and safety of health care services, and ensuring workforce capability and capacity across both mainstream and LGBTIQA+ led services.

The Government will also invest $15.5 million into system-wide improvements that ensure LGBTIQA+ people can access safe, appropriate and stigma-free health and wellbeing care.

“We know that discrimination, stigma, and harassment, both within and outside the health care system, lead to poorer health outcomes for LGBTIQA+ people compared to the wider community,” said PHAA CEO, Adjunct Professor Terry Slevin.

“The Action Plan is a welcome step by the Government to address these disparities and make safe, inclusive and high-quality health care available to all LGBTIQA+ people.

“We also wish to express our appreciation to everyone who has helped develop this plan, from members of the LGBTIQA+ and health communities across the continent, through to the public servants and minister who will help enact it.”

About the Public Health Association of Australia

We’re Australia’s peak body for public health and advocate for the health and wellbeing of everyone. We strive to help prevent, rather than cure, illness and disease. Our campaigns and activities span numerous public health issues from environmental health, immunisation and pandemic control, through to tobacco, gambling, physical activity, junk food marketing, preventive mental health, health education and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health.

Our 2,000+ individual members represent over 40 professional groups interested in the promotion of public health. We also have branches in every State and Territory.

Learn more at phaa.net.au

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes! Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be greatly appreciated. You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

Post Views: 141

Share this:



Like this: Like Loading...