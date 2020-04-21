Let the old die and save my 'entitlement'.

Let the old die and save my ‘entitlement’.

Sourced from Pixabay.

Let the old die. The economy is all. Why should I care for the children of the age of Aguarius? My rights and my selfishness are paramount.

If COVID wastes them away is there anything wrong with that?

The right wing of politics is showing true colours.

Old folks. They are expendable. They are invisible. They are not important. Let them die.

If you are a person who thinks such things here is our older person message to you …

Go fuck yourselves you pack of arseholes!

