Law And Order Takes Over The Speaker’s Chair!
A few days ago I wrote about confirmation bias.
Like I said, I always feel like I need to find ways to check that I’m not the victim of my own confirmation bias. I mean it’s easy to see it in others. Clearly the free kick was there and if the umpires and the opposition supporters didn’t see it, why they just need to watch the replay, but that mightn’t help because the last time I got them to do this, the station broadcasting the football altered the tape and…
Anyway, with the events in the USA, I felt that I should make sure that I didn’t resort to the echo chambers of my own like minds, so I did the unthinkable and I watched Fox News for a while.
I discovered a number of things:
- Speaking generally, they didn’t think that people should be allowed to storm Congress and stop elected representatives from conducting the business of government. I was pleased that even outside my echo chamber there was some consensus on this.
- Some of the protestors were treated appallingly because they were pepper-sprayed when all that they were doing was trying to push past police and take over the building. I mean, this was appalling. Didn’t the police realise that these were the same people who support law and order? After all, that’s what the POTUS tweeted so surely if you support law and order you should be allowed to do what you want and go wherever you want.
- The people who smashed property must have been members of Anti-Fa who’d infiltrated the protest because Trump supporters would never do such a thing.
- One interviewee managed to point out the tremendous over-reaction from the police when the protestors were peacefully smashing windows.
- The guy who sat in Nancy Pelosi’s chair and was showing an envelope that he took from her desk hadn’t stolen it because he left a quarter. If I had his address I’d consider breaking in and taking his beer and leaving a quarter. (That’s twenty-five cents, not a quarter of his beers.)
- There was a woman who was pepper-sprayed and all she was doing according to her own words was “mounting a revolution” when she entered the building. What’s America coming to when you can’t overturn the government by force without someone trying to stop you?
- It was the tolerance shown to the Black Lives Matter protests that led to this because we’d reached a point where violence was acceptable even though it was a peaceful protest.
I’m sure that I learnt lots more things but I wasn’t taking notes so I may have forgotten what I learnt which is the sort of definition of learning that we expect from our formal education at school…
Anyway, I was waiting for them to do an interview with Trump, but I suspect that the security forces have told him that he needs to go into the bunker and that they won’t let him out for the next two weeks. If you see Trump before then, look very closely and make sure that it isn’t Alec Baldwin doing his Saturday Night Live impersonation.
Will be interesting how all those NewsCorp journalists, LNP/ON grifters, commentators, PR sock puppets and political activists will spin this event?
They have been equivocating on Trump, his supporters, especially alt right and white nationalists, while promoting the same white supremacist ideology into the mainstream and regions of Australia; now it’s ‘who would have known?’
It’s the duplicitous and unethical nature of radical right libertarian/white nationalist media and PR techniques to create anxiety, fear, anger and provocations (towards the centre to left, minorities, women, science, education, refugees and immigration), offer ‘solutions’ then when something happens e.g. white natiomalist Tarrant/Christchurch mosque attack, everyone runs for cover…. classic narcissism in not taking responsibility.
Yet our media merely skates over the surface and ignores the deep seated white nativist ideology that has been coursing through UK, US, Australia and other nations; exemplified by Ferguson’s and the ABC’s platforming of Steve Bannon.
Look I dont see the problem …. american agencies have been running these sorts of ops all over the world and they are generally supported by our sock puppet media. Though I was more than a little surprised at just how much access they got.
I think there was some socialism BLM spray at the rally that took over the patriotic mindset bringing on violent thoughts. Then lefties shouted let’s storm das capotal and QED LEFTIES FAULT.
Americans, generally speaking, forever trumpet the virtues of a particular and peculiar concept of freedom. Unfortunately, it’s rarely accompanied by references to responsibility. The consequences were on clear display this day.
While the incoming President has a sympathetic Congress, it’s unlikely he will pursue any reformist (let alone radical) agenda.
Matters I could ask ‘sympathetic’ to what? Many democrats are to the right of Abbott and even if Biden wanted to push a progressive/leftist policy there is every reason to believe many democrats would oppose him. I have libertarian friends who on foreign policy issue I often agree with – not so with many democrats or standard republicans. They don’t do blocks like we do in Australia.