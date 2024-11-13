Latest government health workforce audit shows continuing disparities in rural healthcare delivery

National Rural Health Alliance Media Release

The recently released audit of the Australian health and medical research workforce by the Department of Health and Aged Care throws light on the importance of supporting rural, regional and remote health workforce and researchers through strategic and targeted measures to ensure rural Australians enjoy the same health benefits as their city counterparts.

According to the latest findings, only 13 per cent of the health and medical workforce is in regional, rural, or remote areas, which is insufficient to serve Australia’s 30 per cent rural population. The report also points to the underrepresentation of researchers in regional and remote areas and the additional barriers that exist for regional researchers.

“The underrepresentation of rural researchers is worrying given that rural communities face distinct health challenges that require tailored and place-based solutions. The disparity in workforce distribution highlights barriers to participation in health research for regional researchers,” said National Rural Health Alliance Chief Executive Susi Tegen.

“Funding for research does not adequately flow to the regions. Rural researchers become a secondary consideration for funding. They have difficulty accessing the same opportunities available to researchers in metropolitan locations.

“The limited access to training, funding and collaborative networks in regional areas means that researchers may be left behind, and the needs of these communities may remain unmet,” Ms Tegen added. “The findings of this report will help inform the development of the National Health and Medical Research Strategy, which makes it imperative that rural researchers and the importance of community needs are taken into account.”

The report’s key finding is that the health and medical research workforce is highly mobile, moving jobs every 1.6 years. This suggests with proper funding and support, researchers may be willing to move to rural areas.

“It is essential that the government and funding agencies support researchers working in rural and remote areas so that all Australians’ needs are considered when formulating important policies and strategies.

“We call on the government to address the health needs of rural, regional and remote populations by increasing funding access, providing targeted training and development as well as opportunities for collaborative networks to the regional workforce and researchers, so that all Australians enjoy the same health benefits, despite their postcode,” said Ms Tegen.

The National Rural Health Alliance comprises 53 national organisations committed to improving the health and wellbeing of the over 7 million people in rural and remote Australia. Our diverse membership includes representation from health professional organisations, health service providers, health educators, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health sector and students.

